Gauteng businessman accused of grooming, raping minors granted R10 000 bail

A Gauteng businessman charged with rape, statutory rape, and sexually grooming minors was granted R10 000 bail on Monday.



The man, who cannot be named because he has not yet pleaded, appeared briefly in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court.

The 33-year-old was arrested after two mothers of 15-year-old girls came forward, alleging that the man had been exchanging nude pictures with their daughters.

Investigations later revealed that another woman, known to the man and who lived with him, opened a rape case against him.

During his bail application, the investigating officer, Captain Edger Swart, petitioned the court not to give the man bail. He told the court that the accused had the means to easily abscond or flee the country.

He also said that the man would try and intimidate witnesses and alleged that he had already threatened the woman who had opened a rape case against him, with a gun.



During the bail judgment, magistrate Mila Kgobane said the allegations that the man would intimidate witnesses were unsubstantiated, adding that the accused had not been charged with intimidation, despite Swart claiming the man threatened one of the complainants.

The court also heard that the businessman employed over 40 workers, supported his family, and had a child on the way.

Kgobane said his continued incarceration would affect many livelihoods.

"I am satisfied that the applicant has discharged the onus on him, and I find that there are exceptional circumstances for the applicant to be released on bail," said Kgobane.

