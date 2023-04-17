Gauteng businessman rubbishes child porn claims after bathtub photo with his children sparks outrage

A Gauteng businessman has sparked controversy after sharing a picture on social media of himself, his daughter and granddaughter bathing naked together.

The 59-year-old father and grandfather has rubbished claims of child pornography, saying there's nothing indecent about the photograph.

His supporters believe those who have a problem with the photo grew up without fathers and only associate men with sexual activities.

Facebook removed his controversial post, after critics reported it for borderline child pornography and incest.

But the 59-year-old property developer and political activist, who is also a State Security Agent, posted another picture of himself and the girls, still without any clothes, in a protest against those who have a problem with his parenting style.

He cannot be named to protect the identity of the underaged children.

The man, who is originally from a town close to Komani in the Eastern Cape, shared the picture taken at his home in Pretoria on Friday.

He proudly shared how he was doing his family duties by preparing his 5-year-old daughter and 9-year-old granddaughter for school.

But many found the act indecent.

Reacting on the Facebook post, one user commented: “Yhoo, this must be so traumatising for the children futhi [and] this is considered child pornography. Hai Hai!”

The father told News24: "I don't agree that my post borders on incest and or child pornography."

He said he finds it problematic that many associate naked bodies with sexual activities.

"Nakedness also implies openness in that you're not hiding anything from your offspring, and since kids learn through what we do, we teach them verbally, they will learn to trust you, also to be open so as they're growing they can be able to approach their dads when facing challenges of the dating game," he said.

He blamed apartheid for the views expressed by his critics.

"Oppression was not only physical but mental as well, in that it aimed at capturing the minds of the oppressed and for a majority of people it succeeded in capturing their minds. However, that being the case, not all males are rapists, molesters and abusers, so if there is a suspicion of abuse on an individual then I'm of the opinion that we have enough tools that can be used [to get] to the bottom of the suspicion."

In the now deleted post, his supporters defended the father against the wave of attack.

He found a strong ally in former youth leader Alex Stemela who hit back at the critics by saying: "People who grew up without their fathers will have a problem understanding this [picture]. Their relations with men are generally sexualised, hence this picture is a red flag to them."

The businessman agreed with this view.

In an email to News24 he said: "An offspring needs both parents when they are growing [up] so that they can have balance during their developmental stage. A balance[d] kid stands more chance of success later in their lives than the one who grew up with single parents.

"Let me make an analog[y] to clarify my point, if a lady was an eagle and a male a shark, then a shark can't teach the baby to fly and an eagle can't teach it [to] swim."

Analysing the backlash, the man said the public outrage also had to do with cultural differences, religion, and were also exacerbated by patriarchy.

“All these stumbling blocks need to be removed so we can build well balanced families which in turn can lead to societies that are productive, creative which can help our countries to have growing economies that can sustain us all,” he added.

He said he understood the reaction because a lot of people had lost trust in men due to the scourge of child molestation, rape and abuse.

The man, a popular activist in Tshwane's Ward 3, is respected for fighting for the rights of Tshwane University of Technology students. He is often photographed in EFF regalia.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said:

The actions and images are distasteful as no child should be exposed to the nudity of an adult regardless of whether they are related or not.

"That it is girl children being exposed to the nudity of an adult male is worse. It’s harmful and we condemn and discourage such in the strongest terms," Tambo said.

News24 requested comment from the Films and Publications Board (FPB).

The FPB said it would analyse the image and their response will be added once received.