Gauteng businesswoman in court for alleged tax fraud charges

A businesswoman who allegedly defrauded the South African Revenue Service to the tune of more than R17 million appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

Jaqueline Legoabe, the director of Titan E Services, was arrested via an arrangement on the same day that she appeared in court.

She is accused of fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act in connection with personal and company tax relating to the period 2015 to 2020.

In a statement, Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said Legoabe was legally obliged and compelled to submit an annual tax return for the periods stipulated.

READ| Three convicted of R2.6 million Eskom fraud, money laundering

"She faces 30 counts of fraud for allegedly failing to declare and misrepresenting some of her income tax returns, and that of Titan E-Services (Pty) Ltd," Seboka said.

"She further faces alternative counts of contravening Sections 235 (1) (a) and (d) of the Tax Administration Act no 28 of 2011."



"The ID and SARS are dealing with the matter because the fraud allegedly stems from proceeds that are derived from alleged Eskom looting," Seboka said.

Legoabe is out on R10 000 bail and is expected back in court on 28 March.



