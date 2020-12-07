21m ago

Gauteng cop charged for allegedly killing woman accused of stealing his cellphone

Lwandile Bhengu
A cop has been charged with murder.
A police officer made a brief appearance in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for allegedly murdering a woman at a tavern over a cellphone.

Themba Sangweni, 31, appeared in court on Monday in connection with the February murder of Nomathamsanqa Khoboi.

The State is alleging Sangweni shot Khoboi after accusing her of taking his cellphone at a tavern in Vosloorus.

"They left the tavern only to return moments later. Upon their return to the tavern, the accused demanded his cellphone from the deceased repeatedly. The deceased replied that she did not have the accused's cellphone and that she left it where they were," the State's indictment reads.

Sangweni is alleged to have fired several shots at Khoboi while she was sitting on a chair. She was declared dead on the scene.

Sangweni will be back in court on 1 February 2021.

