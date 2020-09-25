40m ago

Gauteng cop in dock for allegedly kidnapping lover and her friend, raping one of them

Ntwaagae Seleka
Brenton Geach, Gallo Images, file
  • A police officer has appeared in court for allegedly kidnapping his lover and her friend. 
  • The officer allegedly raped his girlfriend's friend while keeping them captive for four days at his home. 
  • The victims were freed after the intervention of various police units. 

A police officer has appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court for allegedly raping his partner's friend. 

The officer is accused of kidnapping his lover and the victim. 

It is alleged the officer kidnapped the two women and held them captive at his house for four days. 

They were rescued by various police units. 

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the incident occurred from 18 to 22 September in Soweto.  

"It is alleged that the suspect, his girlfriend and the girlfriend's friend were together at a tavern. The trio later headed to the suspect's place. As alleged, the victim and the suspect were left together in the room, the suspect aggressively demanded sex from the victim.  

"A few days later, the three again met at the same tavern and later went back to the suspect's house where the two victims were held hostage. The policeman allegedly raped his girlfriend's friend.  

"The police, hostage negotiators and the task force were called to the scene to free the victims. Through a negotiation process, the victims were released and the suspect was arrested on 22 September."  

Cola said the officer would remain in custody and was expected back in court on 29 September. 

