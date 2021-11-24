Gauteng cop shot, wounded during Krugersdorp jewellery store robbery

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for 10 armed robbers who shot and injured a police officer.

The gang robbed a jewellery store and later opened fire on the police officer.

The officer and colleagues were near the jewellery store when it was being robbed.

The officer was with colleagues when they responded to the robbery on Wednesday.

It's alleged that about 10 armed suspects robbed a jewellery store in the town.

Cop shot and wounded during a robbery in Market Street Krugersdorp: Jewellery store hit. #CrimeWatch — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 24, 2021

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the suspects entered the shop pretending to want to buy jewellery.

"The robbers then threatened the store employee at gunpoint and stole all the jewellery that was on display and ran out of the shop. Police officers who were near the scene reacted, and one of them was shot and wounded. The member is in stable condition at a local hospital," Sello said.

Police launched a manhunt for the armed robbers.