Gauteng cops arrest four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang

Ntwaagae Seleka
Gauteng police have arrested four alleged members of a notorious gang.
Duncan Alfreds, News24

Gauteng police have arrested four alleged members of the notorious Rolex gang.  

The suspects were arrested on Thursday in Bedfordview.  

During the arrest, police also recovered two illegal firearms.  

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the suspects were wanted for jewellery robberies in Gauteng.  

"Specific Crimes Trio Operations team, Johannesburg Flying Squad and private security members are still combing the scene. This came after the integrated team operationalised information about a possible jewellery following incident when they spotted and stopped two suspicious vehicles. During the operation, four suspects were arrested, and two illegal firearms recovered," said Peters.  


Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
