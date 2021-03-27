Gauteng cops arrest wanted man after he fails to stop at roadblock in luxury SUV

A man who is wanted for a murder, armed robberies and other violent crimes, has been arrested in Mohlakeng after he failed to stop at a roadblock on the N12 while driving a luxury SUV.

"Gauteng traffic officers and other law enforcement chased the vehicle from the N12 roadblock to Mohlakeng where the suspect was arrested. The suspect's vehicle was searched and police found in his possession an AK-47 rifle, 34 rifle ammunition, two empty rifle magazines and one 9mm empty magazine," police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele said.

The 36-year-old man has allegedly been linked to armed robberies and violent crimes in Krugersdorp on the West Rand, and a murder case in Evaton on the East Rand.

He is expected to appear in court soon. In another operation on the same day, police and traffic officers arrested 67 people in Muldersdrift, also on the West Rand, for various crimes. Among those who were arrested were 50 undocumented immigrants, police said.

