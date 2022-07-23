38m ago

Gauteng cops make 2 hijacking arrests amid bigger probe into CIT, business robberies

Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
A hijacked Golf 7 riddled with bullet holes after police cashed two men who were found with vehicles that were allegedly used as getaway cars during CIT robberies.
SAPS
  • Two men were arrested after they were found in possession of allegedly hijacked cars.
  • Police believe the cars were used as getaway vehicles in cash-in-transit and business robberies.
  • The two people will be profiled and their firearms taken for ballistic tests to establish if they are linked to other crimes.

Gauteng police arrested two people in Kempton Park on Thursday after they were found in possession of allegedly hijacked vehicles believed to have been used as getaway cars during cash-in-transit and business robberies.

The two people, aged 37 and 45, were arrested in Kempton Park on Thursday after they were found in possession of a Lexus and a Golf 7.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said Crime Intelligence officers monitored a gang suspected of committing serious and violent crimes in Gauteng. They received information on Thursday that the gang was planning to hijack a vehicle in Ekurhuleni, he said.

A team comprising the police's provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, the Johannesburg K9 Unit, Gauteng Economic Crimes and Essential Infrastructure Crime Intelligence, CAP Security and Fidelity Specialised Services was summoned to intercept the suspects. 

"A silver Lexus was spotted travelling together with a white Golf 7 at a high speed in Kempton Park. 

"The team chased the cars and a shootout ensued. Both cars were cornered and two suspects were arrested after they were found with two unlicensed firearms. 

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the Lexus was affixed with a false registration plate and that it was reportedly hijacked in Kempton Park in June 2022, while the Golf 7 had just been hijacked in the same area," Masondo said.

The two people were charged with car hijacking, possession of reportedly hijacked vehicles, possession of unlicensed firearms and attempted murder. 

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said: "I'm pleased with this collaboration of law enforcement officers. They are always a step ahead of criminals. These suspects will be profiled and firearms taken for ballistic tests, to establish if they are linked to other crimes."


PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

