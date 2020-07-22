1h ago

Gauteng cops probe possible link between nabbed armed gang and other violent crimes in province

Ntwaagae Seleka
Police arrested six men in Tulisa Park, Johannesburg, on Monday, 20 July 2020. It's alleged they were on their way to rob a store at a local shopping centre.
Supplied
  • Six suspects were arrested in Tulisa Park, in southern Johannesburg, after a car chase with police.
  • It's alleged the group were intercepted on their way to robbing a food store at a shopping centre.
  • Police are now investigating if any of the men are wanted for other crimes.

Gauteng police are investigating if a gang of suspects arrested while allegedly on their way to commit a robbery are linked to other violent crimes in the province.

The six suspects were intercepted on Monday, while they were allegedly on their way to rob a food store in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said that through its crime intelligence unit, police received information about a gang that was planning an armed robbery, targeting one of the shops at Comaro Crossing Shopping Centre.

READ | 'Court' in the act: Hawks arrest 2 men for impersonating lawyers representing alleged diesel thieves

"Police acted on the information and mobilised other law enforcement agencies who kept close observation of the suspects.

"A white Isuzu van fitted with false registration plates, with six occupants, was intercepted by the police next to the shopping centre. Upon searching the suspects, police recovered a firearm and all suspects (aged between 26 and 43) were arrested.

"[An] investigation is underway to establish if the suspects are not linked to other serious and violent crimes in the province," Masondo said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

