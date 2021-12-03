Gauteng cops rescue 33 Ethiopian nationals allegedly held against their will, arrest suspect

Police have rescued a group of 33 Ethiopian men on a plot in Midrand.

The victims arrived in the country t wo weeks ago and were allegedly held against their will.

A 37-year-old Ethiopian man was arrested and was expected to appear in court soon.

A group of Ethiopian nationals alleged to have been brought into the country illegally has been rescued in Midrand, Gauteng.

On Thursday, police found the group in a house on a plot in Austin View, Midrand.

News24 understands that police forcefully entered the plot after an Ethiopian man refused to open the gate.

Police entered the yard and proceeded to the house, where they broke down the door leading to a room where the victims were kept against their will.

At least 33 Ethiopian men, who looked frail, were found in the room. They allegedly told police they had not eaten for four days. The officers put money together and bought food for them.

Other unconfirmed reports indicated that the men were destined to be sold to Ethiopian shopkeepers.

The men were found when Crime Intelligence officers following up on information about a kidnapping and human trafficking syndicate in the area pounced on the plot.

Information received by Crime Intelligence indicated that 40 women and 40 men were being kept on the plot.

It was believed that 65 other victims had been removed before the cops' arrival.

Police were still searching for the ringleader.

It was believed that the victims had arrived at the plot two weeks ago. They were allegedly not allowed to go outside the property and only ate when it suited their captors.

One suspect, aged 37, was arrested at the scene and detained at Rabie Ridge police station.



The victims were taken to Ivory Park and Midrand police stations, pending investigations by home affairs.



The arrested suspect will appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court soon.

Gauteng police are yet to comment on the matter.

