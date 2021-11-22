1h ago

Gauteng cops rescue kidnap victim, six alleged kidnappers arrested

Jeanette Chabalala
Gauteng police arrested six suspects and rescued a man who was reportedly kidnapped in Hillbrow last week.
André Damons
  • Gauteng police have rescued a man who was reportedly kidnapped last week in Hillbrow.
  • The man has been reunited with his family, and his alleged kidnappers were arrested.
  • Police say one of the suspects is currently out on bail for three other incidents of hijacking, kidnapping, and extortion.

A 47-year-old man reportedly kidnapped in Gauteng last Wednesday was found unharmed, police said on Monday.

The man was rescued from a house in Crystal Park in Ekurhuleni during the early hours of Monday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the victim was found with no visible injuries and was taken to hospital for a medical checkup.

"He has been safely reunited with his family."

READ | 'I heard the child screaming' - eyewitness describes kidnapping outside Johannesburg school

Sello said six men alleged to be involved in the kidnapping incident have been arrested.

Surge in kidnappings

She said the men were arrested between Saturday and Monday for a hijacking and kidnapping incident that occurred last week in Hillbrow.

"One suspect was arrested on Saturday, and two more were arrested at different addresses in Daveyton between Sunday and early hours of today while the other three were arrested at the house where the victim was found," she said.

Sello added:

One of the suspects, who is believed to be the mastermind of several kidnapping incidents in and around the province, is currently [out] on bail for three other incidents of hijacking, kidnapping, and extortion.

Gauteng has experienced a surge in kidnapping incidents recently.

Provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said hijacking and kidnappings were becoming a "problem" in Gauteng.

"I am glad that with the measures that we have put in place, supported by the National Head Office, we are starting to see positive results. These members involved in the arrests have done an excellent job," he said.

