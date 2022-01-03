1h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng court to hear Democracy In Action's application to stop Ramaphosa receiving Zondo report

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Gallo Images
  • Democracy In Action on Monday launched a court bid to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from receiving the Zondo report.
  • DIA says Ramaphosa was implicated in the testimony before the state capture commission.
  • The case will be heard in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning the Johannesburg High Court will hear the application by Democracy In Action (DIA) to oppose the hand over of the state capture report.

According to the the non-profit civil society organisation, President Cyril Ramaphosa should not be supplied with the report because he has been implicated directly and indirectly by testimony heard by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

DIA wanted the case to be heard on Monday at 16:00 but all parties agreed to move the hearing to Tuesday, hours before Ramaphosa is expected to ceremonially receive the report from Zondo at the Union Buildings.

READ | Zondo to hand deliver State Capture Inquiry report to Ramaphosa on Tuesday

Founder and member of DIA, Thabo Mtsweni, in an affidavit said that from 2014 to 2018 - the years being investigated by the commission - Ramaphosa was the deputy president of the country. Mtshweni said Ramaphosa was also head of the ANC's deployment committee and played an integral role in the appointment of some of the leaders of state-owned enterprise.

"There is evidence that was led before the commission that [Ramaphosa] was the shareholder at Glencore which is the contractor to Eskom and was central to the state capture commission evidence that was led", Mtsweni said.

He said that there was evidence led to the commission that the president's son has allegedly received money from Bosasa, which was used in Ramaphosa's election campaign.

Mtsweni said if the report was handed to Ramaphosa, it would go against the principles set out in that case as the report will be in the hands of the person implicated by the witnesses. He wants the report to be handed over to Deputy President David Mabuza.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
democracy in actioncyril ramaphosastate capture inquiry
Lottery
Sweet start to the year for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.84
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.33
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
17.87
+1.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
+1.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.0%
Gold
1,799.74
-1.6%
Silver
22.83
-2.1%
Palladium
1,841.27
-3.0%
Platinum
955.00
-1.4%
Brent Crude
77.78
-2.3%
Top 40
67,026
-0.0%
All Share
73,723
+0.0%
Resource 10
70,540
-0.6%
Industrial 25
95,411
-0.1%
Financial 15
14,984
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec 2021

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo