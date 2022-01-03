Gauteng court to hear Democracy In Action's application to stop Ramaphosa receiving Zondo report

Democracy In Action on Monday launched a court bid to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from receiving the Zondo report.

DIA says Ramaphosa was implicated in the testimony before the state capture commission.

The case will be heard in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning the Johannesburg High Court will hear the application by Democracy In Action (DIA) to oppose the hand over of the state capture report.

According to the the non-profit civil society organisation, President Cyril Ramaphosa should not be supplied with the report because he has been implicated directly and indirectly by testimony heard by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.



DIA wanted the case to be heard on Monday at 16:00 but all parties agreed to move the hearing to Tuesday, hours before Ramaphosa is expected to ceremonially receive the report from Zondo at the Union Buildings.

READ | Zondo to hand deliver State Capture Inquiry report to Ramaphosa on Tuesday

Founder and member of DIA, Thabo Mtsweni, in an affidavit said that from 2014 to 2018 - the years being investigated by the commission - Ramaphosa was the deputy president of the country. Mtshweni said Ramaphosa was also head of the ANC's deployment committee and played an integral role in the appointment of some of the leaders of state-owned enterprise.

"There is evidence that was led before the commission that [Ramaphosa] was the shareholder at Glencore which is the contractor to Eskom and was central to the state capture commission evidence that was led", Mtsweni said.

He said that there was evidence led to the commission that the president's son has allegedly received money from Bosasa, which was used in Ramaphosa's election campaign.

Mtsweni said if the report was handed to Ramaphosa, it would go against the principles set out in that case as the report will be in the hands of the person implicated by the witnesses. He wants the report to be handed over to Deputy President David Mabuza.