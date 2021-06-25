Gauteng Covid-19 surge will spill over to other provinces - acting health minister

Covid-19 cases in Gauteng are likely to spread to other provinces.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the spread was inevitable.

A Ministerial Advisory Committee meeting is planned for Saturday to discuss interventions.

It is "inevitable" that the surge in Covid-19 cases in Gauteng will spill over to the rest of the country, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said on Friday.

Speaking during an early morning briefing, Kubayi-Ngubane, health department officials and scientist, Professor Barry Schoub, gave an update on Covid-19 cases in the country and the vaccination drive.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the third wave was largely being driven by the increase of cases in Gauteng.

"It is a grave situation we find ourselves in as a country," she said.

On Thursday, Gauteng posted an increase of 9 521 cases, representing 59% of the total new infections in the county.

'Upward trajectory'

The Western Cape had the second highest increase with 1 912 new infections.

The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in all provinces on Thursday was 16 078. Another 148 people have died.

"Other provinces should not have a sense of complacency. The numbers are a demonstration of an upward trajectory, and it's inevitable that Gauteng's cases will spill over into rest of country," Kubayi-Ngubane said.

The acting minister added that she was expected to meet the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Saturday to discuss interventions to limit the spread of the third wave.

Meetings with the Gauteng health department have also taken place, Kubayi-Ngubane said, to discuss strategic interventions in the province.

Public and private hospitals across the province are under severe strain, with many reporting full bed capacity and inadequate staff complements to deal with the wave of serious cases.