Gauteng DA claims there's a shortage of Covid-19 tests, urges dept to partner with private labs

The DA in Gauteng says it's important for the health department to partner with private laboratories.

The party says there are long queues at testing sites and not enough testing kits in Johannesburg.

But the department says it's not aware of a lack of testing kits.

The DA in Gauteng says it's concerned about a shortage of Covid-19 testing kits in Johannesburg and delays in test results – claims which the provincial health department has denied.



According to the party's health spokesperson in the province, Jack Bloom, some public centres are running out of test kits. He said there were clinics in Johannesburg that were provided with only 12 test swabs a day.

He said:

A pop-up testing centre at a shopping centre in Eldorado Park attracted many people wanting tests, but closed after only two hours.

He also claimed that, in some cases, it took up to five days for people to get their results.



Bloom added that there were long queues at testing centres, creating a risk for the spread of the virus as people wait in densely populated areas.

The DA said there seemed to be limited testing capacity in the public sector, and added that priority was given to people in hospitals.

"The problem is that there is little purpose in test results that take more than 48 hours. The shortage of testing kits is yet another example of the inexcusable lack of preparedness for the predicted third wave of infections," Bloom said.

He added that the department needed to partner with private laboratories to ensure speedy results.

He advised:

People who suspect they may have the virus and cannot afford a speedy private test should assume that they have it and isolate themselves to avoid infecting others.

But the department said it was not aware of the issues pointed out.



Provincial health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the lab informed the department that test results took 24 to 48 hours.

"At a district level, test swabs are sent in bulk from a central point. They are then distributed according to demand, based on clinic submission," Kekana said.



