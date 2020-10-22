32m ago

Gauteng education department to investigate sexual misconduct allegations at Vaal High

Riaan Grobler
The Vaal High School.
The Vaal High School.
PHOTO: Facebook/Vaal High

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) on Thursday said that a number of teachers at Vaal High School in Vanderbijlpark were under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi appointed a law firm to investigate the allegations against the teachers and principal at the school, department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

This followed allegations of sexual misconduct at the school, which surfaced on social media recently.

"Subsequently, Lesufi visited the school on 1 October and interacted with the school management and some stakeholders; as a result he needed to be provided with a report from the district on how to proceed with the matter. We can confirm that after receiving the report, he decided that a law firm be appointed."

Mabona said the GDE would announce the outcome of the investigation and implement recommendations.

