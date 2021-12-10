Gauteng education dept battling to place nearly 5 000 pupils as deadline approaches

The Gauteng education department has still not placed more than 4 000 Grade 1 and 8 pupils in schools for the 2022 academic year.

The deadline to place all pupils is Friday.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says additional classrooms will be built to accommodate all pupils.

With only a few hours before the process for all pupils who applied for placement in Grade 1 and 8 for 2022 is supposed to be completed, the Gauteng education department is scrambling to find space for all the applicants.

Despite postponing the placement of pupils to Friday from 1 December, the department was still battling to place 4 712 pupils.

The department received 335 091 applications for the 2022 academic year.

In a statement on Friday, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department would now pour in millions to build additional classrooms to accommodate unplaced pupils.



Today, at 14:00 we were only left with almost 4 712 learners from almost 27 000 learners we couldn’t place yesterday.We received 335 091 overall applications and 273 317 (others didn’t submit documents) were placed.We remain hopeful to conclude this task later today @EducationGP1 pic.twitter.com/uZXzRo3M70 — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) December 10, 2021

The administrative process has been started to transfer R240 million to build 229 classrooms in identified primary schools and 270 classrooms in high schools within the next two weeks.

All classrooms are turnkey, consisting of school furniture and related resources.

He said in addition, 132 mobile classrooms would be supplied to some schools to augment classroom shortages.

"We remain solidly hopeful that in the next 24 hours, we will complete this mammoth task. It's not easy, but we are spending sleepless nights to conclude this mandate. We fully understand your anxiety; however, we need to balance many factors," he said.

Previously, Lesufi's spokesperson Steve Mabona told News24 that despite the online system being delayed, they were happy with it.

Mabona said: "Unfortunately, each year has its dynamics; hence we find ourselves in such a situation. For us, the system is working; you will remember that, before the introduction of the system, parents were short-changed without recourse; now, everyone is given an equal opportunity to access more schools, and they can even object/appeal if not satisfied with offers."

He also said the placement delays would not have an impact on the opening of schools in January.

