1h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng education dept battling to place nearly 5 000 pupils as deadline approaches

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nearly 5 000 Gauteng pupils are still not placed in schools.
Nearly 5 000 Gauteng pupils are still not placed in schools.
Getty Images
  • The Gauteng education department has still not placed more than 4 000 Grade 1 and 8 pupils in schools for the 2022 academic year.
  • The deadline to place all pupils is Friday. 
  • Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says additional classrooms will be built to accommodate all pupils. 

With only a few hours before the process for all pupils who applied for placement in Grade 1 and 8 for 2022 is supposed to be completed, the Gauteng education department is scrambling to find space for all the applicants.

Despite postponing the placement of pupils to Friday from 1 December,  the department was still battling to place 4 712 pupils. 

The department received 335 091 applications for the 2022 academic year.

READ | Eastern Cape teen with spiritual calling takes own life after being bullied

In a statement on Friday, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department would now pour in millions to build additional classrooms to accommodate unplaced pupils.  

The administrative process has been started to transfer R240 million to build 229 classrooms in identified primary schools and 270 classrooms in high schools within the next two weeks.

All classrooms are turnkey, consisting of school furniture and related resources.

He said in addition, 132 mobile classrooms would be supplied to some schools to augment classroom shortages.

"We remain solidly hopeful that in the next 24 hours, we will complete this mammoth task. It's not easy, but we are spending sleepless nights to conclude this mandate. We fully understand your anxiety; however, we need to balance many factors," he said. 

Previously, Lesufi's spokesperson Steve Mabona told News24 that despite the online system being delayed, they were happy with it.

Mabona said: "Unfortunately, each year has its dynamics; hence we find ourselves in such a situation. For us, the system is working; you will remember that, before the introduction of the system, parents were short-changed without recourse; now, everyone is given an equal opportunity to access more schools, and they can even object/appeal if not satisfied with offers."

He also said the placement delays would not have an impact on the opening of schools in January. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
panyaza le­sufigautengjohannesburgeducation
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
New Zealand's tobacco ban to 'make sure young people' never start smoking is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Genius! And long overdue
30% - 597 votes
Unlikely to work, but an interesting idea
41% - 813 votes
A terrible idea, taking away freedom to choose
29% - 585 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
My Only Story | 'Back to normal?' How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

2h ago

My Only Story | 'Back to normal?' How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.95
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.11
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.02
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,783.96
+0.5%
Silver
22.16
+0.9%
Palladium
1,772.74
-2.2%
Platinum
942.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
74.42
-1.9%
Top 40
65,390
-0.6%
All Share
71,686
-0.7%
Resource 10
67,951
-0.4%
Industrial 25
95,032
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,113
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo