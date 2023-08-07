24m ago

Gauteng Education MEC visits school after teen's mystery death sparks investigation

Alex Patrick
Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane visited Queen's High School in Johannesburg on Monday following the death of a pupil last Monday.
Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane visited Queen's High School in Johannesburg on Monday following the death of a pupil last Monday.
  • A 15-year-old Gauteng pupil died last week.
  • It's suspected the boy died due to poison, but a postmortem on his body is yet to be concluded.
  • Gauteng's Education MEC visited the school on Monday.

Gauteng's Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, said the fact that Brian Ndlovu told a teacher, "I'll see you tomorrow", was evidence the 15-year-old wasn't poisoned at school. 

The Grade 9 Queens High School pupil died in a suspected poisoning incident last Monday.

Ndlovu was taken to Hillbrow Clinic for treatment.

Chiloane visited the school in eastern Johannesburg on Monday morning.

He said police had been called in to investigate allegations that pupils at the school had poisoned Ndlovu. 

"The incident took place on 31 July. [Ndlovu] had a scuffle with a Grade 8 boy and, in the incident, the Grade 8 was slapped. 

"Both [sets of] parents were called to the school. But the following day, only the [Grade 8 boy's] father arrived. That's when the school learned [Ndlovu] had passed on."

The MEC said the school had 96 CCTV cameras, and Ndlovu's movements that day were carefully watched.

He said: 

[Ndlovu] was laughing with his friends. We checked with his teachers, who said he showed no sign of being ill.

The boy was driven home by a teacher, who said that he joked and said he would see the teacher the following day.

"Because there is an element of suspicion, police have been called in. The [Gauteng Department of Education] arrived the following day.

"We are still waiting for the postmortem."

There are allegations that Ndlovu was being bullied at school.

Chiloane said bullying was a significant problem in all schools across the province. 

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane speaks at Qu
MEC Matome Chiloane said police had been called in to investigate allegations that pupils at the school had poisoned Brian Ndlovu.
He said any potential culprits, if there were any, would be brought to book.

"Once it's in the police's hands, it is a criminal investigation.

"We don't know if it was a poisoning or a suicide. There are high cases of kids [dying by] suicide. There are issues with mental health at schools. There have been a number of cases."

The school's principal, Johan Lourens, said neither Ndlovu nor his parents had come to the school to complain about bullying.

"If there were ever any bullying issues reported, the school would handle it.

"Our motto is: 'We handle all small issues to avoid the big issues'."

