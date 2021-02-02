Gauteng emergency teams brace for flooding amid 'disruptive rain'

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across Gauteng.

While no flooding incidents have yet been reported, emergency personnel are on high alert.

Parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo could also be affected by flooding, the SAWS has warned.

Heavy rainfall has covered most of Gauteng, with motorists urged to be cautious.

A weather alert was issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) for heavy rain in Gauteng and surrounding areas. Disruptive rain can be expected in Gauteng, as well as parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and the Free State

??Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain over Gauteng, Western Bushveld of Limpopo, Western Mpumalanga, central and Eastern parts of North West and north-eastern Free State (02 February). Avoid low lying bridges, roads covered with water and keep a safe following distance. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 2, 2021

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe said while there have been incidents in the city, emergency personnel are on high alert.

"Motorists are urged to drive carefully as the roads are slippery. We will be keeping an eye on rivers and low-lying areas," she said.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said firefighters have been attending to an uprooted tree in Villeria.

While there have been no incidents of flooding, emergency teams have noticed a significant increase in water levels in parts of Centurion, Mabaso cautioned.

"Areas around the Centurion area where motorists and the community should be alert of rising water levels include Blackwood Road, End and West streets and the Hendrik Verwoerd Lake dam wall. The ground is already saturated in most areas of the province and city and, as such, any amount of rain may contribute to flash flooding and traffic disruptions," Mabaso said.

The eastern parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo were expected to receive around 50mm of rain, which could also result in flooding, the SAWS warned.

"More rainfall expected over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. This might result in flooding in places as the soil is still saturated due to rainfall from the tropical depression Eloise," the SAWS said in a statement.

