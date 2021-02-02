3h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng emergency teams brace for flooding amid 'disruptive rain'

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across Gauteng.
  • While no flooding incidents have yet been reported, emergency personnel are on high alert.
  • Parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo could also be affected by flooding, the SAWS has warned.

Heavy rainfall has covered most of Gauteng, with motorists urged to be cautious.

READ | Girl swept kilometres down stream, drowns after falling into KwaZulu-Natal river

A weather alert was issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) for heavy rain in Gauteng and surrounding areas. Disruptive rain can be expected in Gauteng, as well as parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and the Free State

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe said while there have been incidents in the city, emergency personnel are on high alert.

"Motorists are urged to drive carefully as the roads are slippery. We will be keeping an eye on rivers and low-lying areas," she said.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said firefighters have been attending to an uprooted tree in Villeria.

While there have been no incidents of flooding, emergency teams have noticed a significant increase in water levels in parts of Centurion, Mabaso cautioned.

"Areas around the Centurion area where motorists and the community should be alert of rising water levels include Blackwood Road, End and West streets and the Hendrik Verwoerd Lake dam wall. The ground is already saturated in most areas of the province and city and, as such, any amount of rain may contribute to flash flooding and traffic disruptions," Mabaso said.

The eastern parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo were expected to receive around 50mm of rain, which could also result in flooding, the SAWS warned.

"More rainfall expected over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. This might result in flooding in places as the soil is still saturated due to rainfall from the tropical depression Eloise," the SAWS said in a statement.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sawsgautengmpumalangalimpopoweatherfloods
Lottery
Lekker start to the week for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 3864 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1812 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3503 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.98
(+0.51)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(+0.58)
ZAR/EUR
18.03
(+0.75)
ZAR/AUD
11.37
(+1.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.67)
Gold
1843.41
(-0.78)
Silver
27.51
(-3.66)
Platinum
1101.50
(-1.61)
Brent Crude
56.21
(+2.38)
Palladium
2264.00
(+1.23)
All Share
62677.15
(-0.19)
Top 40
57539.87
(-0.23)
Financial 15
11761.22
(+1.42)
Industrial 25
85517.46
(+0.98)
Resource 10
59813.44
(-2.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo