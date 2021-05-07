52m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng expecting third Covid-19 wave in three weeks

Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng is bracing itself for a third Covid-19 wave.
Gauteng is bracing itself for a third Covid-19 wave.
John Moore/Getty Images
  • The third wave of Covid-19 is expected in three weeks in Gauteng. 
  • Gauteng Premier David Makhura says case numbers in Emfuleni are worrying.
  • The province has received 61 600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

As new Covid-19 cases have doubled in Gauteng, the provincial government estimates that a third wave of the virus will hit in the next three weeks.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, virologist Professor Shabir Madhi said: "My estimate is that if you look at what happened with the first and second wave, in three weeks from now, we are going to be seeing much more cases. We aren't in the threshold range yet, but we are on track to experience a third wave in three weeks."

He said while the third wave was inevitable, there was some good news.

READ | Covid-19: SA does not have the B.1.617 variant - Mkhize

"We expect the third wave to be less severe than the second and first waves. That is the good news, provided the virus doesn't mutate. If there's one thing we need to do as a province, is avoiding super spreader events."  

Dr Mary Kawonga, from the Gauteng advisory committee on Covid-19, said: "Over the last few weeks, the numbers have been fairly stable at around 300 or so. In the last week, we have been seeing a worrying spike in new cases."  

She said in the past week there had been an uptick in the seven-day average in new cases.

"We have not reached the third wave threshold spike yet, but we are worried."

On Thursday, Gauteng recorded 688 new cases. She said cases were increasing in parts of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Sedibeng. 

Emfuleni [in Sedibeng] is the most worrying area. It has had the highest number of new cases, per day, per week for three weeks. The numbers in that area are approaching the third wave threshold.

Professor Bruce Mellado said they were monitoring localised hotspots in Sedibeng to try and curb the spread.

"Sedibeng, for a number of weeks and even months, has been quite high. Now that we are seeing a resurgence in the number of cases, it is shooting high. Wave's start will see a lot of cases in localised areas." 

Emfuleni recorded 115 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. 

READ | Covid-19: 'You can never be prepared enough' - Makhura on Gauteng's readiness for third wave

The province was monitoring different data in an effort to track the start of the third wave. 

Mellado said when they looked at the travel data monitoring tool, it showed that people were travelling more.

"We are now at the level of mobility that we had right before the second wave," he said. 

Dr Sifiso Maseko, head of Gauteng health infrastructure, said they had increased bed capacity in hospitals. He said the province had 3 261 beds for admission available and 803 for isolation beds.

The province had previously decommissioned the Nasrec field hospital that was set up last year. Maseko said if there was a need, they might reopen field hospitals. 

Vaccination 

Madhi said the only way for people to get back to normal was to vaccinate.

We have to get the vaccines into the arms of high-risk groups. We need to do everything within our grasp to get them vaccinated. We need to get 80-90 percent of the high-risk groups vaccinated, and we can get back to relative normality. Covid-19 is going to be here for the rest of our lives. We need to be comfortable with that.

Nomsa Mmope, the acting head of the Gauteng health department, said so far, as part of the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson implementation study, 90 346 healthcare workers had been vaccinated. The aim was to vaccinate 112 000 healthcare workers through the study.

She said the province had been allocated 61 000 Pfizer vaccine shots that were recently delivered to the country. Vaccination would start on 17 May and Mmope said 235 000 people registered on the electronic vaccination data system. 

Gauteng Premier David Makhura warned people to adhere to protocols.

"We cannot afford to shut down the economy. The only way to deal with this is to take charge. People must wear masks and avoid crowds."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shabir madhidavid makhuragautengjohannesburgcoronavirushealth
Lottery
4 strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 4060 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3760 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 404 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.07
-1.0%
GBP/ZAR
19.67
-0.4%
EUR/ZAR
17.08
-0.4%
AUD/ZAR
11.04
-0.2%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,831.83
+0.9%
Silver
27.32
+0.0%
Palladium
2,917.50
-1.1%
Platinum
1,250.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
68.09
-1.3%
Top 40
62,573
+1.4%
All Share
68,520
+1.4%
Resource 10
71,474
+2.1%
Industrial 25
86,856
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,711
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo