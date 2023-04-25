20m ago

Share

Gauteng facing condom shortage

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng is facing a condom shortage.
Gauteng is facing a condom shortage.
iStock
  • The Gauteng Department of Health says shortages of male and female condoms have caused a spike in sexually transmitted infections.
  • Cases increased between February 2022 to February this year.
  • It said all districts were affected by the shortages.

There has been a spike in sexually transmitted infection (STI) cases in Gauteng, in part due to a shortage of condoms. 

The Gauteng Department of Health said STIs, including male urethritis syndrome, increased from 5 486 to 6 035 between February 2022 and February this year.

The department said the shortage of male and female condoms had affected all its districts, adding: "Contract RT75_condom suppliers didn't have stock to deliver to the province from the inception of the new contract in February 2022 as suppliers were awaiting SABS sample approval prior to ordering bulk stock from the manufacturers."

The department said the shortages were also reported at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. New stock that was eventually delivered needed to be cleared by the SANB adding the delivery of orders started in August last year and continued in all affected districts. 

READ | SA's healthcare sector faces collapse if govt fails to implement NHI, warns WHO expert

It said suppliers who had completed the deliveries of their annual delivery stock would deliver excess stock.

Jack Bloom, DA's Gauteng health spokesperson, said condom shortages in the province were "a disgrace". 

Bloom said the province experienced a downward trend in the number of condoms distributed since 2017/18. He added that it needed to appoint suppliers that delivered timeously. 

He said: "Since the high point of condom distribution in 2017/18, there has been a downward trend in the number of condoms distributed. In 2021/22, only 129 million male condoms and 5.2 million female condoms were distributed - a 45% decline.

"It is disgraceful that a common item like condoms is in short supply in Gauteng. They have a vital role in family planning and the prevention of HIV/Aids and other STIs."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburghealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your views on the alleged turf wars brewing between the three ministers in charge of Eskom?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Fix load shedding, quit fighting
75% - 1727 votes
Mantashe and Gordhan must fall back
20% - 463 votes
The law clearly outlines their powers
5% - 122 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

11h ago

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.35
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
22.77
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.13
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.8%
Platinum
1,090.34
+1.2%
Palladium
1,486.84
-2.7%
Gold
1,994.93
+0.3%
Silver
24.92
-1.0%
Brent Crude
82.73
+1.3%
Top 40
72,323
-0.3%
All Share
77,891
-0.3%
Resource 10
68,231
-1.7%
Industrial 25
106,574
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,415
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

1h ago

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo