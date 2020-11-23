Gauteng farmer kills alleged robber after first firing warning shots

A 62-year-old Gauteng farmer shot and killed one of three robbers who allegedly broke into his Boschkop home east of Pretoria on Saturday night.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, the man woke up when the security alarm went off.

"It is alleged that he woke up and saw three men breaking into his house," Makhubele said.

It is understood that the farmer shouted at the suspects and fired some warning shots, but they were not deterred.

He then fired shots at the suspects and called his neighbours for assistance.

"When the neighbours searched around they found one unknown man dead. Police were called and cases of attempted house robbery and murder were opened. No one has been arrested yet," Makhubele said.

Netwerk24 reported that the man and his wife were attacked by robbers in July. The couple reportedly hid in the bathroom as robbers ransacked their house.

