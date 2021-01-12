28m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng gets more beds, healthcare workers as it gears up to enter 'eye of the Covid-19 storm'

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng has warned that the second wave of Covid-19 will be more severe.
Gauteng has warned that the second wave of Covid-19 will be more severe.
Michele Spatari / AFP
  • Gauteng has 50 000 active cases.
  • The Provincial Coronavirus Command Council says had it not been for adjusted Level 3 the province would have had 85 000 cases.
  • The province has the second highest number of cases after KwaZulu-Natal.

Had it not been for the adjusted Level 3 restriction, Gauteng would have seen around 35 000 more active cases than what it currently has. 

This according to Professor Bruce Mellado from the Gauteng Provincial Coronavirus Command Council who gave a presentation during a briefing by Premier David Makhura on the latest Covid-19 statistics on Monday. The briefing came the day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country would remain on adjusted Level 3.

"Had that adjusted Level 3 not been reinstated, the number of cases would have been significantly higher. We now have sufficient data that indicate the Level 3 restrictions have certainly slowed down the pandemic," said Mellado. 

READ | Covid-19: Children younger than six now no longer have to wear masks

He added modelling projections indicated the province, which has 50 000 active cases, would have had about 85 000 without the regulations.

During the briefing, Makhura said the province was more prepared in terms of nursing and staffing capacity then it was in the first wave but warned it was about to enter the "eye of the storm" with the second wave. 

Highest

Already the province, which has the second-highest number of active cases, has recorded its highest number of daily infections which was greater than the highest number of daily cases during the peak of the first wave in July. 

"Anyone who says we are less ready for the second wave then for the first wave … is not accurate about their assessment. Firstly, with regards to the number of beds, we have more beds. Secondly, with regards to staff, we have more staff. We have better capacity at the moment to face the second wave then we had in the first wave.

READ | 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines are coming, says Ramaphosa

"Although we have doubled the capacity of what we had in the first wave [and] given what the indications are, the second wave is going to be more [severe] in all indicators.

"Having had so many people return to our province [and] … given the nature of the new variant and the intensity of the second wave, we are expecting that we are going to shoot through the roof [in numbers]," said Makhura.

He added by the end of January, the province would have added 525 more beds to the existing 4 344.

Makhura said the province had seen an increase in the number of infected healthcare workers and law enforcement.

The police have reported that more officers have contracted Covid-19 in the last two weeks. This was the same with healthcare workers in the past seven days and in the run-up to Christmas.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
48% - 3514 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
48% - 3510 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 292 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.40
(+0.70)
ZAR/GBP
20.94
(+0.18)
ZAR/EUR
18.71
(+0.79)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(+0.70)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.85)
Gold
1841.29
(-0.29)
Silver
25.19
(+0.71)
Platinum
1044.00
(-0.00)
Brent Crude
55.61
(-0.59)
Palladium
2380.00
(+0.97)
All Share
63485.47
(-0.43)
Top 40
58446.43
(-0.46)
Financial 15
12113.63
(+0.18)
Industrial 25
82829.30
(-0.23)
Resource 10
64389.85
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo