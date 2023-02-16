1h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng government asks Ramaphosa for permission to honour slain rapper AKA with state funeral

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The premier's office in Gauteng is seeking permission from the Presidency to honour rapper AKA with a state funeral.
  • If granted, AKA's coffin will be wrapped in the South African flag and a provincial government representative will attend the funeral.
  • The premier's spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, told News24 a state funeral would be to honour AKA for his contribution to society.

The Office of the Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is seeking permission from President Cyril Ramaphosa to honour rapper AKA with a state funeral. 

If Ramaphosa grants the request, the rapper's coffin will be wrapped in the South African flag and a provincial government official will attend the funeral on behalf of the provincial government.

READ | Family seeks answers after celebrity chef Tebello Motsoane shot dead alongside AKA

The premier's spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, told News24 a "state funeral is for anyone we believe has contributed to society. It is not about money. We are honouring the person's contribution to the country. The family can keep the flag as a reminder that the South African government recognises their contribution."

The rapper and long-time friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were shot dead outside a restaurant in Florida Road in Durban on Friday night.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

AKA's family announced that the star would be buried in a private provincial funeral on Saturday. A public memorial service will be held on Friday.

Mhaga said the president had not yet responded to the request by the premier's office.

"The president can even send (the response) on Thursday evening. There is no money from the state. Therefore, the family is not waiting for the president to declare before they can start with the funeral proceedings. The proceedings will move. This is just a matter of getting officials to attend and the flag," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
akakiernan forbestebello motsoanegautengjohannesburgshootingscrimecrime and courtspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
16% - 511 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
84% - 2647 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit

14 Feb

LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.00
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.69
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.28
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
918.53
-0.2%
Palladium
1,460.87
+0.8%
Gold
1,839.86
+0.2%
Silver
21.66
+0.1%
Brent Crude
85.38
-0.2%
Top 40
74,121
+0.9%
All Share
80,169
+0.9%
Resource 10
71,782
+1.8%
Industrial 25
106,786
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,290
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

15 Feb

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

52m ago

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo