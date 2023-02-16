Gauteng government asks Ramaphosa for permission to honour slain rapper AKA with state funeral

The premier's office in Gauteng is seeking permission from the Presidency to honour rapper AKA with a state funeral.

If granted, AKA's coffin will be wrapped in the South African flag and a provincial government representative will attend the funeral.

The premier's spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, told News24 a state funeral would be to honour AKA for his contribution to society.

If Ramaphosa grants the request, the rapper's coffin will be wrapped in the South African flag and a provincial government official will attend the funeral on behalf of the provincial government.

The premier's spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, told News24 a "state funeral is for anyone we believe has contributed to society. It is not about money. We are honouring the person's contribution to the country. The family can keep the flag as a reminder that the South African government recognises their contribution."

The rapper and long-time friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were shot dead outside a restaurant in Florida Road in Durban on Friday night.

AKA's family announced that the star would be buried in a private provincial funeral on Saturday. A public memorial service will be held on Friday.

Mhaga said the president had not yet responded to the request by the premier's office.

"The president can even send (the response) on Thursday evening. There is no money from the state. Therefore, the family is not waiting for the president to declare before they can start with the funeral proceedings. The proceedings will move. This is just a matter of getting officials to attend and the flag," he said.