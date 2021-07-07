50m ago

Gauteng government takes vaccination drive to Sassa queues

Masego Mafata
Members of the Hillbrow Community Health Centre checking if pensioners in the queue have received the Covid-19 vaccine.
Masego Mafata/GroundUp
  • The Gauteng government has started visiting Sassa sites as part of its mobile vaccination drive.
  • The province is attempting to bolster its campaign to vaccinate people who may not have easy access to the registration process or designated sites.
  • Some of the pensioners who were vaccinated urged their peers not to avoid the jab.

Some pensioners collecting their SA Social Security (Sassa) grants at Maponya Mall on Tuesday were transported to the Grace Bible Church in Soweto to be vaccinated.

This was part of the Gauteng government's Covid-19 mobile vaccination drive in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg this week.

It comes as Gauteng recorded more than 10 000 new cases of the virus per day.

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said: "The drive is aimed at assisting all eligible persons to get vaccinated near their places of residence or work."

On Tuesday, Thandeka Lebotse, a site manager at the Grace Bible Church vaccination site, said: "We started vaccinating teachers on 23 June. Today, we vaccinated about 25 people over the age of 60."

Lebotse added the number of people getting vaccinated had slowed down but said she was confident eligible people would keep coming to get the jab.

In Marshalltown, a team from the Hillbrow Community Health Centre spoke to grant recipients about the Covid-19 vaccine and registration process outside the post office.

Pensioners willing to get vaccinated were transported to vaccination centres to register and receive their jab. Most of them we spoke to outside the post office had already received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"The vaccine is free and it protects us. We've been using vaccines for years. I don't understand why people are afraid of this vaccine," said pensioner Jane Mudau.

Thomas Peters, 69, from Soweto said it was important for people to get vaccinated if they qualified and urged people to ignore misinformation about the vaccines.

"Before you get vaccinated, you are asked about any illnesses that you have and you must tell the truth. I have underlying illnesses but I got vaccinated and I am fine," he added.

In Newtown, Clicks, in partnership with the government, is running a mobile vaccination site at Cambridge Food in the Newgate centre.

"We received about 300 vaccines and we are accepting all eligible people for vaccinations," said an employee working at the mobile site.

Phinias Zulu, 62, a security guard working at Cambridge, was among the first at the site to be vaccinated.

"I didn't know I could walk into any centre and get vaccinated," he said.

Employees added the mobile site would open again on Wednesday, 7 July, and walk-ins were welcome.

