Gauteng government's acting DG, Thabo Masebe, dies

The former head of communications for the Gauteng government, Thabo Masebe, has died.

Premier David Makhura announced Masebe's death on Monday.

Among his accolades, Masebe served as Kgalema Motlanthe's spokesperson.

The acting director-general in the Gauteng premier's office, Thabo Masebe, has died.

Premier David Makhura said Masebe's death had saddened him and he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Masebe family and the provincial government at large.

"Masebe was a loyal and committed servant of the people who dedicated his time to transforming the provincial communications services. He was a multi-skilled communicator with over 20 years' experience in the public service. An activist who committed his life to serve the people of South Africa and humanity," added Makhura.

Just learned that a friend, brother, fellow communicator and dear comrade of mine, Thabo Masebe, has passed. Just sad and heartbroken. You left too soon my brother. You ran a good race, served with unequalled integrity. You’ll be missed. Condolences to your family.??????????????? pic.twitter.com/LeuznT54cx — Themba Maseko (@MasekoThembaJ) April 18, 2022

Before he was appointed the head of communications in the Gauteng government, Masebe worked at the Presidency as the spokesperson to former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe.

During his tenure, he was also responsible for managing the communications directorate in the private office of the deputy president.

"In all the roles he has served in, he placed the wellbeing of the people above everything else. He was a true servant of the people. Masebe was a meticulous public servant with a wealth of knowledge. He was dependable and executed all his duties with diligence, precision, and competency.

"The Gauteng provincial government is poorer without Masebe. We are grateful to the Masebe family for allowing him to share his selfless spirit of activism with us and for the outstanding contribution to bettering the lives of the people of Gauteng," Makhura said.



