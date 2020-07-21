1h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng govt launches new app to fight Covid-19 in the taxi industry

Ntwaagae Seleka
Transport MEC in Gauteng, Jacob Mamabolo.
Transport MEC in Gauteng, Jacob Mamabolo.
File, Netwerk24
  • The Gauteng government has launched a new mobile application called Cmore App to monitor and prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the taxi industry.
  • The application can only be accessed by taxi rank marshals and managers.
  • Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said marshals and managers would be paid a monthly stipend of R3 500 and R5 000, respectively.

Gauteng's Department of Transport has launched a new mobile app that will monitor and prevent the spread of Covid-19 in taxis and at taxi ranks.

The mobile application known as Cmore App will not be accessed by passengers but by taxi rank marshals and mangers.

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the mobile application was part of the department's steps to formalise the taxi industry.

He launched the application at the Bosman taxi rank in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Mamabolo added rank marshals and managers would be paid a monthly stipend of R3 500 and R5 000, respectively.

"They are not our employees and are also doing work at taxi ranks. We felt that as a start, we must start here and see how it goes. The application gives us an opportunity to formalise ranks and to implement best practices.

"We have noticed that there is chaos and lack of management at taxi ranks and infrastructure is left to itself. This marks the beginning of taxi rank management. This application marks the beginning of an important chapter of formalising the taxi industry," he said.

READ: Lone taxi association adheres to 70% load, while others in Gauteng re-introduce 100

The application will help the government to monitor the number of passengers accessing taxis, the number of taxis disinfected, taxi drivers sanitising passengers' hands, wearing of masks by all and the cleaning of ranks.

Taxi marshals and rank managers will be responsible to update the data that will be sent to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) which will be monitoring the application together with the department.

Marshals and managers who did not do their work were going to forfeit their salaries, Mamabolo warned.  

He said the department was discussing plans to train rank managers to teach them about human rights and how to treat passengers.

Mamabolo added the taxi industry could attract advertising and generate revenue on its own.

National Taxi Alliance (NTA) spokesperson Theo Malele welcomed the application and said it was elated the government would ensure passengers were taken care of.

He promised the alliance would support the government's initiative.

"The NTA has been putting [it] to government to investigate if the 100% capacity is feasible. We were given strict protocols to adhere to for which we are grateful. All aboard should wear masks and the driver should wear a face shield.

"We should also ensure that commuting masses are made aware that windows have to be kept open for a 5cm margin to allow ventilation and everybody is safe. Our members have been briefed about the application and they will monitor it so that it becomes a well-oiled machine," Malele said.

He added the NTA would support the rank marshals and managers to ensure they utilised the application.

Related Links
'Unfortunate and disingenuous' - Santaco hits back at Cosatu strike threats over taxi load capacity
Mbalula: R1bn relief fund rejected by taxi industry is 'safe' in govt coffers
Lockdown: Govt is negotiating with banks to prevent repossession of taxis, says Mbalula
Read more on:
johannesburgcoronaviruspublic transport
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
53% - 10 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
32% - 6 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
16% - 3 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(+0.99)
ZAR/GBP
20.96
(+0.32)
ZAR/EUR
18.94
(+0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.60)
Gold
1840.75
(+1.25)
Silver
21.01
(+5.60)
Platinum
878.01
(+4.07)
Brent Crude
43.35
(+0.37)
Palladium
2150.00
(+5.46)
All Share
56422.14
(+0.28)
Top 40
52016.52
(+0.32)
Financial 15
10688.19
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
76329.58
(+1.75)
Resource 10
54424.57
(-1.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000...

9h ago

Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000 towards her fees
This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a...

20 Jul

This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a birthday gift
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo