Gauteng govt reviews 'elevated priorities' funding model amid pressure to scrap it

The Department of Social Development is accused of defunding some NPOs to cater for its "elevated priorities" programme.

The Gauteng government is reviewing the funding model for its "elevated priorities" programme amid pressure to scrap it.

The NPO sector, whose operations are under threat due to fears of the provincial government pulling funding, met with Social Development MEC Mbali Hlophe on Monday.

On Tuesday, Les Sanabria, the chairperson of the Gauteng Welfare Social Services Development Forum, told News24 representatives of 12 organisations attended "the short-notice meeting".

Sanabria said the NPO sector detailed the impact of budget cuts on its beneficiaries and employees during the meeting.

The provincial Department of Social Development is under fire from the sector, which is accusing it of defunding and, in some cases, reducing subsidies for 400 NPOs.

This emanates from the provincial government's "elevated priorities" programme to address homelessness, unemployment, environmental sustainability, and substance abuse.

Last week, NPOs told News24 the provincial government had reduced its budget to fund the programme.

Some alleged their subsidies were reduced by 61%, while others said the department pulled funding completely.

However, department spokesperson Nkosana Mtolo denied there were budget cuts, saying the government would distribute the R2.3 billion between NPOs and the province's elevated priorities.

Mtolo added NPOs already provided the services identified as elevated priorities and should not be seen as separate from programmes run by the sector and as a threat to its budget.



The NPO sector denied this.

The letter issued by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said he would convene a budget committee to address funding of its elevated priorities.

It said:

The NGO sector has played a critical role in partnering with government in caring for the vulnerable in our society. I am confident we will find each other with the sector.

Lesufi, Hlophe and the sector will meet on 4 May to discuss the matter.

Sanabria told News24 the sector met with reserved optimism.

"We have to be careful with too much optimism [in case], or we will be left with egg on our face," he said.

The review letter and meeting between the NPOs and Hlophe come days after the Gauteng Care Crisis Committee, which was formed to represent the sector, protested outside the MEC's offices in Commissioner Street in Johannesburg last Thursday.

The group handed over a memorandum, demanding a meeting with Hlophe to discuss the reprioritisation of their budget.

Among the concerns detailed in the memorandum was the thousands who would lose community support and residential facilities should the reprioritisation be implemented.

Those services that are being funded have received 61% cuts to their subsidies, with the result that a social worker who earned R14 538 monthly will now receive a subsidy of R5 669 a month. An auxiliary social worker who received R11 674 a month now earns R4 588 a month.

The group said the salaries of child and youth care workers and caregivers stood below the national minimum wage - they earned R2 924 and R1 253 per month, respectively.

Before last week's protest, Mtolo said the department met stakeholders on 17 April and agreed to suspend mass action temporarily.

However, Sanabria told News24 the NPO sector did not agree to suspend mass action because it was excluded from the meeting.

Mtolo did not respond to follow-up questions from News24.

His comment will be added once received.



