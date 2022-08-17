1h ago

Gauteng govt to appoint new contractor to finish construction of Nancefield Primary School

Cebelihle Bhengu
The Nancefield Primary School has not been completed after a contractor abandoned the building. (Twitter, @DA_GPL)
  • The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development says it is in the process of appointing new contractors to finish rebuilding Nancefield Primary School in Eldorado Park.
  • The previous contractor asked for its contract to be terminated due to financial difficulties. 
  • The school was supposed to be completed last year but pupils still attend classes in mobile structures. 

The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development says it is in the process of appointing new contractors to finish the construction of Nancefield Primary School in Eldorado Park. 

The school was built to replace the old asbestos facility, which did not meet health and safety regulations. The project was due for completion in September 2021.   

On Wednesday, the department said several factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic, had delayed the school's completion. 

Department spokesperson Bongiwe Gambu added the contractor suffered financial losses because it had to pay employee salaries and cover other costs, despite having no income during the Covid-19 lockdown period. 
With no work done and no income being received, this had a negative bearing on the contractor's cash flow. We had hoped that with the resumption of work onsite, the contractor would be able to recover financially, and progress would be realised. Sadly, the contractor approached the department seeking to terminate the contract.

Gambu said the remaining 55% of the project would be completed "as soon as possible".

Her response follows backlash from DA MPL Khume Ramulifho who conducted an oversight visit to the school on Tuesday.

Ramulifho said abandoned building material was on site while teaching and learning continued in mobile classrooms. 

He added the government failed to provide education in a conducive environment. 


Speaking to News24 on Wednesday, Ramulifho attributed the delay to the appointment of incapable contractors. 

"I don't buy that narrative. Covid-19 has long passed. Hard lockdown only lasted two to three months. They appointed the wrong people who don't meet the requirements and cannot deliver. Some professionals can do the job." 

He said he had observed overcrowding at the school. 

"Temporary classrooms are meant to be used as a temporary measure. The mobile classrooms are on playgrounds which means there are no sporting activities. The school has more than 1 500 learners, and they are overcrowded in those." 


