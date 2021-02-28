Gauteng govt to appoint senior counsel to probe drowning of two boys in Mamelodi

The Gauteng government is investigating the drowning of two boys in Mamelodi.

The two minors drowned in a quarry at a construction site.

MEC Jacob Mamabolo promised to appoint a senior counsel to lead the probe.

The incident happened on Friday along Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has promised to appoint a senior counsel to probe the circumstances that led to the incident.

The senior counsel would be appointed before the end of the week.

The probe would entail if there was any negligent action by the construction company working on the site.

"The outcomes of the investigation will be implemented without prejudice and that the department will act without fear or favour where any form of liability has been determined," said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo said the department did not intend to pre-empt the outcomes of the investigation.

Mamabolo emphasised the importance of all contractors that had been entrusted with projects to conduct their work in the most professional and safe manner that limited potential risks.