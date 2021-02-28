59m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng govt to appoint senior counsel to probe drowning of two boys in Mamelodi

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A quarry where two boys drowned in Mamelodi.
A quarry where two boys drowned in Mamelodi.
Supplied by the Gauteng government

  • The Gauteng government is investigating the drowning of two boys in Mamelodi.
  • The two minors drowned in a quarry at a construction site.
  • MEC Jacob Mamabolo promised to appoint a senior counsel to lead the probe.
 

The Gauteng government is probing the drowning of two boys in a quarry at a construction site in Mamelodi.

The incident happened on Friday along Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has promised to appoint a senior counsel to probe the circumstances that led to the incident.

The senior counsel would be appointed before the end of the week.

The probe would entail if there was any negligent action by the construction company working on the site.

"The outcomes of the investigation will be implemented without prejudice and that the department will act without fear or favour where any form of liability has been determined," said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo said the department did not intend to pre-empt the outcomes of the investigation.

Mamabolo emphasised the importance of all contractors that had been entrusted with projects to conduct their work in the most professional and safe manner that limited potential risks.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Three children of Lutzville farmworkers drown in river
Two boys drown in water-filled holes at Makwassie construction site
3 children drown in abandoned illegal mine in Limpopo
Read more on:
mamelodigautengaccidents
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2539 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 1790 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2508 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.09
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.22
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.54)
Gold
1734.50
(+0.02)
Silver
26.67
(+0.05)
Platinum
1186.51
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
64.40
(-2.56)
Palladium
2310.00
(+0.58)
All Share
66138.05
(-1.99)
Top 40
60754.30
(-2.11)
Financial 15
12200.05
(-1.09)
Industrial 25
86144.34
(-0.81)
Resource 10
67459.85
(-4.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo