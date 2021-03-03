41m ago

Gauteng govt wants reasons for Johannesburg municipal manager's 'mutual termination of employment'

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • The government wants answers with regard to the sudden departure of Johannesburg's municipal manager.
  • Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni left with immediate effect.
  • MEC Lebogang Maile has written to the mayor, Geoff Makhubo.  
 

The Gauteng government wants answers about the sudden "mutual termination of employment" of the City of Johannesburg's municipal manager.

Executive mayor Geoff Makhubo announced on Tuesday that Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni had agreed to a mutual termination of employment, effective from 28 February.

Lukhwareni's sudden departure prompted the intervention of Gauteng's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Lebogang Maile.

Maile has written to Makhubo to raise concerns about this "mutual separation of employment". He wants written representations on the terms and conditions regarding the termination.

Parts of Maile's letter read: "... I hereby kindly request your good self to provide me, within three (3) days of receipt of this letter, with a comprehensive response on what the terms and conditions of the 'mutual termination of employment' between the City and the former City manager entails."

The letter continued: "It will also be appreciated if the initial contract of employment entered into between the City and the former City Manager, as well as any settlement agreement entered into between the parties that provides for the 'mutual termination of employment', be presented to me as well. The City's response must, among others, clearly spell out the reasons that led to the said mutual termination.

"The public deserves to know the underlying circumstances of the mutual termination of employment, including the quantum to be paid to the outgoing City Manager. Elected public representatives have a duty to account for all their actions, including on matters that involve public funds," Maile said.

Maile said he remains committed to stabilising the City and all municipalities in the province, to ensure it is able to respond adequately to the service delivery expectations of Gauteng residents.

Makhubo's spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase, confirmed receipt of the letter.

Ndamase promised that they would respond.

