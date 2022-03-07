Gauteng health department apologises to medical interns, pays outstanding salaries

More than 50 Gauteng medical interns have finally received their January and February salaries.

The health department apologised for the delay.

It said the national department allocated an additional 203 interns "in excess of the baseline allocated budget".

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has paid the outstanding salaries of more than 50 medical interns.

For the past two months, several medical interns in the province did not receive their salaries. But the department confirmed on Monday that 53 out of 56 interns received their salaries for January and February.

"The other three interns' appointme

nt process is still under way, subject to the conclusion of the administrative issues," department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

"The department has 429 medical interns positions that are funded annually. However, [the] national Department of Health has historically allocated interns in excess of the baseline allocated budget that [the] department has," she said.

READ | Tembisa Hospital closes doors after deadly parking lot shooting

She said an additional 203 interns were allocated for 2022.



The department "has had to first confirm additional full funding for any excess interns allocated to the province beyond the available baseline of funded posts.

"This unfortunately results in delays in payments to some of the interns. The GDoH continuously engages all parties involved to ensure there is better planning, and that staff are not negatively affected.

"We extend our apology to all medical interns who have been affected by the delays in payment of their salaries," she added.