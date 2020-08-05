Gauteng health department fails to publish daily Covid-19 statistics

The Gauteng Department of Health has not produced daily statistics since Sunday.

It says it is due to the recovery figures still being validated.

This as the province recorded 183 090 Covid-19 cases.

The Gauteng Department of Health has not published daily statistics since Sunday, saying this is due to the number of recoveries which are still being validated.

In a statement on Sunday, the department said,"as part of ensuring the reliability of the statistics released to the public, the Gauteng Department of Health from time to time audits its data" as part of the data harmonisation process and as a result, could not publish the statistics.

According the department, it was currently implementing the recommended isolation period for patients with confirmed Covid-19 infections which has been reduced from 14 to 10 days as announced by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on 17 July.

"Patients are being de-isolated 10 days after clinical stability has been achieved, rather than 10 days after symptom onset.

"To illustrate this in simple terms, if a patient was admitted and placed on oxygen, we advise that when the oxygen supplementation is discontinued, the patient must remain in isolation for another 10 days," the spokesperson for the health MEC, Kwara Kekana, told News24 on Wednesday.

"This continued isolation provides clinical comfort that the patient is no longer infectious. Asymptomatic patients remain in isolation for a period of 10 days following the date of their positive results," she added.

READ | Covid-19: Gauteng's Sunday figures not released due to delay in validating recoveries

The process includes teams in districts who actively track patients that require isolation.

"Allocating Gauteng cases to respective districts is always ongoing. After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute of Communicable Disease, we are able to make corrections where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district.

"The process of data harmonisation is therefore important to ensure cases are allocated to the correct province, in the correct district and the correct sub-district," Kekana said.

The department did not respond to a query by News24 on whether or not it was publishing daily figures that were contradictory to national figures.

As of Tuesday, the province ad recorded 183 090 cases, 126 784 recoveries and 2 268 deaths, according to national statistics.