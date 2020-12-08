Gauteng health department tracing 1 300 matrics who attended Rage event in KwaZulu-Natal

The Gauteng Department of Health has prioritised the contact tracing of students who attended the Ballito Rage Festival.

The department says more than 1 300 pupils from Gauteng attended the event.

The festival has since been dubbed a super-spreader event after numerous people who attended tested positive for Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the department confirmed that more than 1 300 students from Gauteng took part in the much-publicised super-spreader event.

Several participants tested positive for Covid-19.

"We reiterate the call made by the national Ministry of Health that all who went to the Rage events need to quarantine themselves for 14 days and go for testing as a matter of urgency," the department said in a statement.

"Those who test positive will need to isolate for a mandatory 10 days. It must be pointed out that family contacts of those [who] test positive must also go for testing and must go into quarantine."

"Was it worth the risk of catching Covid (sic)? I must say yes." This is a comment from an attendee of the Ballito Rage Festival for matriculants, which took place in KwaZulu-Natal from 27 November to 4 December, posted on Instagram. | @BraGrobbies https://t.co/6xhxJSHYhj — News24 (@News24) December 7, 2020

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said: "Our contact tracing team is working around the clock to trace all the students who took part in the Rage events. It is important they all go for testing and are monitored until they are cleared by clinicians."

The department said the need to remain vigilant could never be overemphasised, given the fact that "Covid-19 is still among us and the fight against this pandemic is far from over; hence, we must all play out part."

Large social gatherings such as weddings, year-end functions, funerals and religious activities, and places such as shopping malls and restaurants, including establishments where lockdown regulations are disregarded, continue to be super spreaders of the coronavirus.

Mokgethi added: "We continue to plead with members of society that in the absence of the vaccine for Covid-19, wearing a mask and adhering to other non-pharmaceutical interventions remain the most effective tool to keep the virus at bay. To stop the spread of Covid-19 requires a collective effort from every member of the community hence the department urges members of the public to protect themselves and others by avoiding the 'three Cs': closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings."

The department called on members of the public to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions by maintaining a safe physical distance, wearing a mask, washing hands regularly with soap and water or sanitising using an alcohol-based sanitiser, and avoiding large gatherings.

