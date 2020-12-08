17m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng health department tracing 1 300 matrics who attended Rage event in KwaZulu-Natal

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Gauteng Department of Health has prioritised the contact tracing of students who attended the Ballito Rage Festival. 
  • The department says more than 1 300 pupils from Gauteng attended the event. 
  • The festival has since been dubbed a super-spreader event after numerous people who attended tested positive for Covid-19. 

The Gauteng Department of Health has prioritised the contact tracing of students in the province who recently attended the Ballito Rage Festival in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Tuesday, the department confirmed that more than 1 300 students from Gauteng took part in the much-publicised super-spreader event.

Several participants tested positive for Covid-19.

"We reiterate the call made by the national Ministry of Health that all who went to the Rage events need to quarantine themselves for 14 days and go for testing as a matter of urgency," the department said in a statement.

"Those who test positive will need to isolate for a mandatory 10 days. It must be pointed out that family contacts of those [who] test positive must also go for testing and must go into quarantine."

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said: "Our contact tracing team is working around the clock to trace all the students who took part in the Rage events. It is important they all go for testing and are monitored until they are cleared by clinicians."

The department said the need to remain vigilant could never be overemphasised, given the fact that "Covid-19 is still among us and the fight against this pandemic is far from over; hence, we must all play out part."

READ | All Rage Festival events postponed 'until further notice'

Large social gatherings such as weddings, year-end functions, funerals and religious activities, and places such as shopping malls and restaurants, including establishments where lockdown regulations are disregarded, continue to be super spreaders of the coronavirus.

Mokgethi added: "We continue to plead with members of society that in the absence of the vaccine for Covid-19, wearing a mask and adhering to other non-pharmaceutical interventions remain the most effective tool to keep the virus at bay. To stop the spread of Covid-19 requires a collective effort from every member of the community hence the department urges members of the public to protect themselves and others by avoiding the 'three Cs': closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings."

The department called on members of the public to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions by maintaining a safe physical distance, wearing a mask, washing hands regularly with soap and water or sanitising using an alcohol-based sanitiser, and avoiding large gatherings.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rage festivalkwazulu-natalcoronavirus
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 468 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 794 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2186 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo