Gauteng health dept calls on traditional healers to help 'formalise indigenous medicine'

The Gauteng health department has urged traditional health practitioners to participate in establishing new committees to help formalise traditional medicine.

The department said it was in the process of establishing committees in all 23 sub-districts of the province.

The process started in July and was expected to be concluded at the end of September.

"These committees are being established in recognition of the contributions and the significant role played by THPs (traditional health practitioners) in the health and lives of many South Africans," health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said in a statement on Sunday.

"With these committees, [the Gauteng Department of Health] aims to mobilise, organise, and institutionalise THP structures in Gauteng. These committees will ensure better coordination of the sector and improve communication with the department and among the traditional health practitioners themselves."

"The government has committed itself to the involvement of traditional healers in official healthcare services.

"Traditional health practitioners are collectively grouped into diviners, faith healers, herbalists, and traditional birth attendants and surgeons. THPs' methods vary according to the way they diagnose and treat their patients," Modiba said.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said THPs and traditional medicine were a "critical part of healthcare".

She said:

The re-establishment of the THP committees is part of steps we are taking as government to formalise indigenous and traditional medicine.

"It is through regulation that the meaningful contribution of THPs in healthcare can be enhanced and facilitated," Mokgethi said.



"We are hoping that once the committees are implemented and in full operation, traditional healers across the province will participate and work with the department to ensure the safety of our communities as we provide quality healthcare."