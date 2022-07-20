1h ago

Gauteng health dept considers legal action against Tshwane protesters as sit-in continues

Tebogo Monama
The Democratic Alliance’s Jack Bloom. (Photo by Lucky Morajane)
  • The Gauteng health department is considering legal action against protesters at its Tshwane district offices. 
  • Staff have not been able to access the building for at least three weeks. 
  • The protesters are demanding jobs.

The Gauteng health department is considering legal action as protesters stage a sit-in at their Tshwane offices for a third consecutive week.

About 40 protesters have been camping at the Tshwane district offices in Pretoria, demanding jobs.

At least 200 staff members have not been able to access the Fedsure premises in the inner city. Staff have had to work at other health department offices.   

Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said engaging with the group did not yield any results.

"The department had several engagements with [the] protesters' leadership, but unfortunately, we could not find each other on this matter. The matter was reported to the SAPS, and despite several visits to the building, they have not been successful in removing the protesters. We are also working on getting a court interdict to [remove] the protesters from the building."

He said several services had been disrupted.

"The processing of some human resource and supply chain management documents may be delayed as there is limited access to systems. Where staff members are reporting at other health facilities, they, unfortunately, have to share the available system with their colleagues in these facilities, and this slows down their normal output. Our staff members continue to do their utmost in working at the nearest health facilities, and some can work remotely."

If this situation is to continue, it might start affecting some of the outreach and support services provided by staff based in the district offices, as they cannot access government vehicles parked on the premises.


The district office services 77 clinics in Tshwane.

The Gauteng DA's health spokesperson Jack Bloom warned that some staff members would not be paid if the protest continued. 

"Newly hired clinic workers won't get paid this month if the human resource unit cannot get access to their offices. Both the department and the landlord have laid criminal charges, but the police have not been visible in removing them."

He said the department should not be forced to give people jobs. 

"Whatever jobs there are should be advertised, and people appointed on merit. The DA will be taking this up with the police to ensure that the health staff can do their jobs without threats and hindrance."


