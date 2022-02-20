1h ago

Gauteng health dept disputes DA's claim that it owes City of Joburg R200m for electricity

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Mayor Mpho Phalatse. (Photo: Lucky Morajane)
Mayor Mpho Phalatse. (Photo: Lucky Morajane)
  • The DA says the Gauteng health department owes the City of Joburg R200 million for electricity. 
  • The department has disputed this, saying it owes an outstanding debt of R42 million to be paid in full end of February.
  • The department also revealed that it was incorrectly billed by the City's water meter readers at one of its hospitals.   

The Gauteng health department has disputed a tweet by the DA claiming that the department owes the City of Joburg R200 million for electricity. 

On Sunday, the DA Twitter page posted four pictures of Joburg mayor Mpho Palatse appearing to be leading a team disconnecting water at office parks. 

But department spokesperson Motalatele Modiba dismissed the DA's claim, saying the current outstanding balance owed to the municipality, based on its records, amounted to R42 million and that this would be settled by the end of February. 

READ Named and shamed: Tshwane cuts power to SARS, SAPS and Gautrain station over 'non-payment' of bills

Modiba said: "There is a historic debt that is currently being discussed with the City of Joburg which involves a faulty water metering reading at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital."

DA public services spokesperson and Member of Parliament Michele Clarke said she would only be able to respond to questions on Monday. 

The City of Joburg has seemingly followed the City of Tshwane's lead of naming and shaming defaulting entities. 

ALSO READ All services have been paid in full and on time, say SARS after City of Tshwane cut its power

Through its name and shame campaign, the City of Tshwane announced on Wednesday that it had raked in more than R200 million from defaulting entities, including organs of state. 

The City of Tshwane on Tuesday cut the power supply to the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the SA Police Service (SAPS) headquarters, and the Gautrain station in Hatfield.

The City said Gautrain owed R10 million and had last paid its account in 2020.

It also named Mendo Properties, the landlord at the SAPS headquarters, saying it owed it R5.1 million.

