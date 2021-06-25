Gauteng health dept investigates after patient 'disappears' from Tshwane mental health facility

Shane Jordaan, 30, is said to have disappeared from the Kairos Centre in Cullinan on 4 June.

Jordaan had been at the facility for 11 years.

The Gauteng health department said it was investigating the matter.

It has been 21 days since Shane Jordaan, 30, is alleged to have disappeared from a mental health facility in Tshwane - and his family are still searching for answers.

Jordaan had been a patient at Kairos Centre in Cullinan for 11 years. He was said to have disappeared from the facility on 4 June.

Cullinan residents have spent the past two weeks searching for Jordaan. His sister Christan told News24 that the facility did not inform them about the disappearance for several days and that the police had informed them.

"We are not coping at the moment because we lost our sister five years ago in a car accident and now we can't locate my brother. It's very emotional for everyone, and my mom and dad are struggling. On Wednesday, we found out he was in diapers, which he was never on before, and his arm is broken, so I don't know how he would be able to walk away with a broken arm," said Christan.

Christan described her older brother as a funny person who would never get himself into trouble.

The Gauteng health department told News24 it was investigating the incident.

The facility said the provincial health department and the board for mental health had already paid them a visit and were investigating, and they would not be commenting on the matter.

Meanwhile, the DA alleged the facility had poor living conditions and urged the department to investigate to avoid another Life Esidimeni incident.

"The DA will continue to hound MEC Mokgethi to ensure an investigation is conducted and will further request the reasons as to why the department did not know of the conditions at Kairos Centre. This is not a matter that the DA will allow to be swept under the rug, and the department will need to come clean about this case of negligence on their part."

