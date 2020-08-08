27m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng health dept puts measures in place to mitigate medicine shortages

Sesona Ngqakamba
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images
  • Gauteng has been experiencing medicine shortages since March. 
  • Patients are being given alternative medication.
  • Other suppliers are also now being asked to manufacture the products as a measure. 

The Gauteng Department of Health says the province's public health facilities are experiencing medicine shortages, but measures are in place to mitigate the challenge. 

These included the buying out of contracted suppliers, requesting suppliers who were not contracted to manufacture some of the products, engaging with suppliers and also penalising them for late deliveries, the department's spokesperson, Kwara Kekana, said in a statement on Saturday. 

As of March, the department has been experiencing challenges in the dispensing of, among others, medication to fight tuberculosis, schizophrenia and asthma. 

READ | No flu season in SA for the first time in 36 years

"The shortage of medication affected few patients who were given alternative medication. In an instance where patients could not be given alternative medication, they are referred back to their treating doctors to recommend an alternative course of treatment," it said. 

The department added the medicine shortages were as a result of multiple challenges, including, among others, the lack of active pharmaceutical ingredients, an inconsistent supply from manufacturers of finished products and increased demand because of Covid-19 as most country were stockpiling. 

Lockdown has also played a role in the shortages as manufacturers were not operating at full capacity due to regulations. 

Some medication was not being contracted because most manufacturers were not bidding for tenders, the department said.

Related Links
Gauteng health department fails to publish daily Covid-19 statistics
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
Makhura places Gauteng health dept in the hands of trusted ally as tender probe continues
Read more on:
johannesburghealth
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you know what your baby's name means?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, we just chose one we loved
43% - 937 votes
Yes, we researched the meaning carefully
41% - 897 votes
Yes, it's a traditional family name
17% - 367 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

14h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.63
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
23.01
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
20.78
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
12.62
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.02)
Gold
2034.21
(+0.05)
Silver
28.28
(+0.09)
Platinum
961.50
(+0.38)
Brent Crude
44.55
(-1.53)
Palladium
2166.01
(+0.63)
All Share
56757.73
(-1.56)
Top 40
52435.65
(-1.72)
Financial 15
9897.96
(+0.10)
Industrial 25
74671.49
(-1.98)
Resource 10
58948.78
(-1.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

14h ago

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20221.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo