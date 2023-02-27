2h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng health MEC concerned about growing number of unidentified bodies in mortuaries

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
  • The Gauteng Department of Health is calling on families who are missing loved ones to check mortuaries.
  • There are more than 938 unidentified bodies in mortuaries across the province.
  • Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says the growing number of unidentified bodies is concerning. 

Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has expressed concern about the growing number of unclaimed bodies in the custody of the province's Forensic Pathology Service (FPS).

There are at least 938 unidentified bodies in Gauteng mortuaries. 

On Monday, the MEC called on families who are missing loved ones to visit mortuaries to see if their relatives are there. 

"There are families who have been looking for their loved ones, not knowing where they are. We encourage them to visit FPS mortuaries to check if their loved ones are part of the unclaimed bodies, and if that is the case, they can give them a proper burial," she said 

People who wish to identify their loved ones must bring their IDs, birth certificates, or legal documentation if they are foreign nationals. 

Unidentified bodies are in 11 mortuaries across the province. They are:

• Bronkhorstspruit, 8

• Ga-Rankuwa, 69

• Pretoria, 263

• Germiston, 127

• Heidelberg, 9

• Sebokeng, 94

• Springs, 49

• Carletonville, 45

• Diepkloof, 49

• Johannesburg, 187

• Roodepoort, 38

The department said it published the names of missing people on social media and other public platforms to reach their families.

The department said that if no one identified the bodies within seven days, the deceased's fingerprints would be sent to the SA Police Service for identification by the Criminal Record Centre and to the Department of Home Affairs to see if their relatives could be identified. 

If their families are found, the authorities will contact them for burial arrangements. However, if the bodies remain unidentified after 30 days the state would bury them.

The department urged families to update their residential addresses with home affairs.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nomantu nkomo-ralehokogautengjohannesburghealth
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
President Cyril Ramaphosa has downplayed the greylisting of South Africa last week by an anti-money laundering watchdog. How do you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I think it's cause for concern
35% - 469 votes
There’s no need to panic
2% - 33 votes
Ramaphosa is clearly out of his depth
62% - 832 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.41
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.20
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.52
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.40
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
942.76
+3.4%
Palladium
1,433.19
+1.4%
Gold
1,818.79
+0.0%
Silver
20.71
-0.3%
Brent Crude
83.16
+1.1%
Top 40
71,518
+0.9%
All Share
77,514
+0.8%
Resource 10
65,595
+0.5%
Industrial 25
104,048
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,418
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods

25 Feb

WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods
North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand

25 Feb

North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand
Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first...

20 Feb

Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo