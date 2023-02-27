Gauteng health MEC concerned about growing number of unidentified bodies in mortuaries

The Gauteng Department of Health is calling on families who are missing loved ones to check mortuaries.

There are more than 938 unidentified bodies in mortuaries across the province.

Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says the growing number of unidentified bodies is concerning.

On Monday, the MEC called on families who are missing loved ones to visit mortuaries to see if their relatives are there.

"There are families who have been looking for their loved ones, not knowing where they are. We encourage them to visit FPS mortuaries to check if their loved ones are part of the unclaimed bodies, and if that is the case, they can give them a proper burial," she said

People who wish to identify their loved ones must bring their IDs, birth certificates, or legal documentation if they are foreign nationals.

Unidentified bodies are in 11 mortuaries across the province. They are: • Bronkhorstspruit, 8 • Ga-Rankuwa, 69 • Pretoria, 263 • Germiston, 127 • Heidelberg, 9 • Sebokeng, 94 • Springs, 49 • Carletonville, 45 • Diepkloof, 49 • Johannesburg, 187 • Roodepoort, 38

The department said it published the names of missing people on social media and other public platforms to reach their families. The department said that if no one identified the bodies within seven days, the deceased's fingerprints would be sent to the SA Police Service for identification by the Criminal Record Centre and to the Department of Home Affairs to see if their relatives could be identified.

If their families are found, the authorities will contact them for burial arrangements. However, if the bodies remain unidentified after 30 days the state would bury them.

The department urged families to update their residential addresses with home affairs.