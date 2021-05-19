52m ago

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for Covid-19

Marvin Charles
Nomathemba Mokgethi.
Nomathemba Mokgethi.
@GautengProvince
  • Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi presented with mild symptoms before a Covid-19 test.
  • Mokgethi was one of the first people to receive the J&J vaccine, under the Sisonke Programme in Gauteng. 
  • Last week, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced the province had officially entered the third wave.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in self-isolation, the provincial government confirmed.

In a statement, it said Mokgethi presented with mild symptoms before a Covid-19 test on Tuesday.

She received the vaccine in February.

"All persons who were in contact with her have been advised to self-isolate and test, if necessary. The Health MEC was one of the first people to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, under the Sisonke Programme in Gauteng. The Covid-19 vaccine prevents severe illness, hospitalisation and death."

WATCH | Covid-19: Gauteng is in third wave, says David Makhura

The province said Mokgethi is not exhibiting any severe symptoms and will remain in isolation for the next 10 days.

"The public is encouraged to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions, even after they have been vaccinated."

Last week, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced that the province had officially entered the third wave after the Emfuleni region in the Vaal saw a spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

