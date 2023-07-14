Gauteng Health MEC not happy about number of hospital complaints

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is disheartened by the daily complaints the department receives from patients, some of which escalate to incidents where people might be harmed or die while under care.

She said an investigative process by the department found that many hospital complaints and incidents where patient safety was compromised originated from a lack of adherence to a fundamental principle of courtesy, as outlined by the Batho Pele principle.

She was speaking during the Quality Assurance seminar on Friday.



Last week when responding to EFF MP Mbali Dlamini's written parliamentary questions, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said medico-legal claims against the government had drained the state's coffers to the tune of more than R4 billion, which had been paid out in just three financial years.

The minister said a large portion of the money was paid to claimants in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

Gauteng had 178 cases which saw the provincial health authorities paying R339 038 978.70.

Last month Nkomo-Ralehoko reported that 788 newborns died at Tembisa Hospital due to infections, immaturity-related complications, hypoxia and congenital anomalies since 2020.

In May, she said that more than 900 babies died from avoidable incidents at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital between 2020 and 2022.

When former health ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba left the office in May, he blasted Gauteng's "Mickey Mouse-led" health department.

He said his office had investigated 10 861 complaints during his tenure, and Gauteng accounted for more than half of the complaints.

In Gauteng, Makgoba investigated the deaths of mental health patients in the Life Esidimeni scandal, the death of a Covid-19 patient at Tembisa Hospital and concluded a year-long probe into harrowing conditions for pregnant women and babies at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said:

It is no secret that there is widespread dissatisfaction among the public regarding the treatment provided in our hospitals. Complaints about the quality of care are frequently voiced on radio shows, further underscoring the issue. Recently, a concerning incident circulated on a social media platform, where a patient recorded a video of a nurse busy on the phone instead of attending to patients. While I lack specific details about this incident, it undoubtedly paints a negative picture of our service.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said when patients sought medical assistance, they were often in vulnerable states, both physically and emotionally.

"Pain, discomfort, and anxiety can accompany their condition, making it vital to create an environment that acknowledges and addresses their needs. By actively listening, observing non-verbal cues, and engaging in open and compassionate communication, we can better understand each patient's unique experiences and concerns," she said.

The MEC said she wanted to reassure Gauteng residents who had a bad experience and reached out to the department that their complaints would be heard.

"We recognise the importance of your feedback and take your concerns seriously. Every individual's experience within our healthcare system matters, and we are committed to addressing any issues brought to our attention. We are dedicated to fostering a culture of accountability and transparency within our healthcare institutions," she said.

She said the department had launched the "I Serve with a Smile" campaign in response to the need for a transformative approach.

"Through this campaign, we can foster a culture that celebrates kindness and professionalism. It encourages us to go the extra mile," she said.



