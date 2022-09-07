50m ago

Gauteng health MEC says 'random' audit conducted at Tembisa Hospital

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi.
@GautengProvince
  • The Gauteng Department of Health conducted a random audit at Tembisa Hospital in August last year.
  • Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba told News24 this was before whistle blower Babita Deokaran was assassinated in the same month.
  • Among issues flagged during the audit were a lack of capacity at the hospital.

An internal audit and compliance unit in the Gauteng Department of Health conducted a random audit and Tembisa Hospital in August last year, the same month Babita Deokaran was killed. 

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi confirmed this on Wednesday in response to a question asked in the legislature, saying it was to "ensure that the facility adheres to supply chain management and financial management policies".

Suspended chief financial officer Lerato Madyo sanctioned the audit. 

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba told News24 audits were also conducted at other hospitals before whistleblower Babita Deokaran was murdered.

He said the unit, unlike the Special Investigating Unit, was not conducting forensic investigations into the hospital's finances.

"The scope of work they were doing was not necessarily to flag payments. It was to look at issues like supply chain management and whether the processes are followed.

"They found that in many areas, this was a weakness which is why they recommended the strengthening of control measures and consequence management," said Modiba. 

SILENCED | Tembisa Hospital splurge exposed: Leather loungers, skinny jeans and R10 000 for a bucket

In a statement, he added other areas of focus were to check whether delivery notes matched resources procured, random checks on procured goods and services and assessing any irregular expenditure. 

Modiba said the report was handed to suspended CEO Ashley Mthunzi.

News24 has published a series of exposes about suspicious payments that Deokaran flagged.

Several companies, many of which could not be located, siphoned millions from the department.

Three companies owned by ANC Ekurhuleni boss Sello Sekhokho - Kaizen Projects, Bollanoto Security and Nokokhokho - received 55 individual payments from the hospital.  

News24 reported they were among 217 entities flagged by Deokaran three weeks before she was murdered. 


Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courtscorruption
