Gauteng health obtains court order preventing nursing students from protesting

An interim court order obtained by the Gauteng Department of Health has restricted final-year nursing students from protesting at Gauteng college of nursing campuses.

The students are demanding an extension of the bursary stipend between June and November.

The department claims it does not have the funds to continue paying their stipend.

The Gauteng Department of Health has obtained an interim court order restraining R171 final year nursing students from participating in or encouraging, facilitating and promoting any unlawful protests at the Gauteng College of Nursing campuses.



The department said last week the final year students disrupted and interfered with the first and second-year’s exams, restricted access to the SG Lorens campus and prevented the free movement of student nurses, employees, lecturers and service providers.

"The unlawful protests and activities are due to the students’ demand that their bursary stipend they have been receiving while studying must continue to be paid between June and November 2023, while they wait for their licentiate exam with the SANC [SA Nursing Council], even though they are now done with their studies," the department said in a statement.

Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the department did not have over R8 million to cover the costs of extending the period of the 167 students currently on bursary contracts.

"This will be considered irregular expenditure as it does not comply with the Public Finance Management Act," Modiba claimed.

The health department said the students’ demand was over and above the fact that their bursary benefits, including monthly allowances, were extended before as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the department, the total budgetary implications were that it would cost about R77 million when considering three cohorts of students who are currently on bursary contracts with the department.

"The precedent created by the demand of the current final year students would have implications for the successive cohorts. The department has engaged with the students in good faith. However, some continue to intimidate, conduct unauthorised surveillance, and defame officials,” Modiba said, adding that a case of intimidation, crimen injuria and defamation of character was opened at the Hillbrow police station.

Modiba reminded the protesters that the court order prohibited them from organising and participating in meetings and protest action on any of the campuses without a court order.



The matter is to be heard on 27 June, when the parties will present arguments on whether a final order should be granted or not.



