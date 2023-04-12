1h ago

Gauteng health officials undergo vetting process by SSA to 'strengthen government systems'

Cebelihle Bhengu
Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. ­
Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
  • More than 100 officials in the Gauteng health department have submitted their documents for vetting by the State Security Agency.
  • The department says the SSA will vet 1 600 employees.  
  • Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the vetting process would strengthen the government systems.

More than 100 senior management service (SMS) officials in the Gauteng health department have submitted their documents for vetting by the State Security Agency (SSA).

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the process would strengthen the department's governance systems.

Of the 106 human resources (HR) and supply chain management (SCM) employees, 104 have submitted their documents. Two missed the deadline, while nine have received clearance from the SSA. 

The department said the SSA would vet about 1 600 employees in total.

READ | Gauteng health owes service providers R4 billion

"In addition to the SMS members, 1 487 SCM and HR officials have submitted their completed forms for SSA to process, making the total number of officials being vetted 1 593. The vetting process is a detailed exercise that is quite involved and requires officials to submit various documents and references," said the department.

It added that it had campaigns to encourage officials to make necessary disclosures.

The department came under scrutiny after corruption allegations were brought to light by the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran in August 2021.

Deokaran was a senior finance official in the department. 

She flagged several suspicious payments relating to the R1 billion Tembisa Hospital tender scandal. 

In its investigative series, Silenced, News24 exposed entities, government officials and shell companies that fraudulently benefitted from contracts by the department.


Among these is ANC boss Sello Sekhokho. The Hawks raided his home, seizing documents, computers and cellphones. Sekhokho's company, Kaizen Projects, was among the first of 217 entities red-flagged by Deokaran after she noticed a surge in spending out of Tembisa Hospital. 

Several officials in the department have either resigned or are under suspension, including chief financial officer Lerato Madyo. 

READ | 'They took my phone': Hawks raid ANC bigwig in R1bn Tembisa corruption scandal

In a recent report, News24 revealed that Madyo's cellphone, which she had used to send a message to Deokaran just minutes after the whistleblower was shot and killed, was stolen before police could extract valuable information from it. 

The phone records also show that Deokaran raised concerns about her safety after she alerted Madyo about the extent of the rot at the hospital. 

Madyo responded that she had asked the head of department, Sibongile Zungu, to approve an investigation into these concerns. Zungu told News24 that Madyo did not request an investigation before Deokaran was shot dead.


