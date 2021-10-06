1h ago

Gauteng High Court judge candidate grilled for hearing court matter at local Spur restaurant

Jeanette Chabalala
Livhuwani Betty Vuma
Livhuwani Betty Vuma
  • The JSC is interviewing candidates for 10 posts in the Gauteng division of the High Court. 
  • Seventeen candidates are being interviewed.
  • A list of recommended candidates will be referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

One of the candidates vying for a position on the Gauteng High Court bench was grilled by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for presiding over an urgent matter at a restaurant, outside of court.  

Livhuwani Betty Vuma was an acting judge of the high court when she decided to call her local Spur to accommodate her and the parties.

During her interview on Wednesday, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo brought up the case, saying Vuma was called by her clerk about an urgent matter, but she opted to hear the matter at a restaurant, outside of court.

The concern was raised by the General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCBSA) and the Law Society. However, they did not object to Vuma's application for a permanent position.

Vuma confirmed that she met the parties at Spur, but said she did not refuse to go to court.

"It was late [on] Sunday noon, going into the evening, when I received a call that there was an urgent matter which required my attention. My clerk couldn't give me as much information to assist me in at least applying my mind as to what is expected of someone who is invited to deal with an urgent matter. 

READ | JSC interviews: Justice Mandisa Maya's praise for candidate's judgment-writing skills shot down

"So there was a back and forth between myself, my clerk and the counsel, who was bringing the application, and considering that it was growing late, at that time it was around 17:00 - service on the respondent had not been effected…I insisted that, kindly ensure that before I meet with you, please ensure that service has been duly effected and, in that process, it grew late and late, and I then requested my registrar to ask them if they would not meet with me in Benoni.

Vuma said:

When I invited them at Spur, I meant no disrespect to them. I never imposed on them that the matter should be held at Spur or entertained at Spur. I appreciate the poor judgment on my part, but it was never intended in anyway to be an act of disrespect, be it to the judiciary or the parties.

She said when it was getting dark, she was "afraid" to hear the matter in court.

"I was genuinely scared," she said to the commissioners, adding that she spoke to her senior colleague about hearing the matter outside court. 

But JSC member Julius Malema asked Vuma if she accepted that she was guilty of bringing the judiciary into disrepute as an acting judge.

"You took people to a place where they sell alcohol?" Malema said.

"I accept that," Vuma responded.

She added that, before inviting the parties, she first spoke to her local Spur about the number of people who would be at the restaurant, adding that the "environment was not so rowdy".

Malema was not impressed with the answer, saying: "Spur, generally, is very rowdy. It is not one of those types of places you would expect that there can be some isolation for a court to sit there. I can't even imagine a court taking place at a place that sells alcohol. From Spur, ACJ (Raymond Zondo), it goes straight into a shebeen." 

He asked why Vuma wanted to continue being interviewed after accepting that this was one of those "cardinal sins" committed by a judge.

"This is one of those cardinal sins that a judge should not do. Do you think, with this cardinal sin, you are still appointable?" Malema asked.

Vuma said she still intended to continue with her interview.

ALSO READ | Is there any place for white justices at the ConCourt? The JSC doesn’t seem to think so

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC asked Vuma to explain why she should still be considered by the commission. 

She said she regretted what had happened, but believed she was still a competent candidate.

"I would, therefore, request the commission, as I tender my apology, to please forgive me. 

"I still have a lot to offer to the judiciary...The commission must show mercy."   

JSC member Mvuso Notyesi said the GCBSA, who had complained about the hearing at Spur, did not object to her candidature and the Black Lawyers' Association supported her.

He asked Vuma how she wanted to resolve the matter to ensure that it was "gone". 

Responding, Vuma said:

What happened cannot be undone. All that I am left with is to learn from the experience. Do I wish I could take it back? Do I wish they had told me that this is not acceptable? I would have written back [to the GCB] and said, please accept my apology. All that I can do is to learn from this experience.


