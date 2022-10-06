Gauteng High Court judge candidate quizzed about his role in transformation

- The JSC is interviewing candidates for the Gauteng High Court bench.
- Eight people are competing for four vacancies.
- One of the candidates said he had the experience needed for the job.
An advocate competing for a position on the Gauteng High Court bench has told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) he has the experience needed for the job.
Advocate John Holland-Müter SC, who was quizzed about his role in transformation, said he wanted to serve the country.
He said there had been a vast improvement in the quality of his judgments.
"I have gained a lot of experience. I am comfortable," he said, adding that newly appointed judges often approached him to "tap on my wisdom".
A JSC member, advocate Kameshni Pillay SC, asked Holland-Müter about the number of black juniors he had briefed.
Responding, Holland-Müter said he only had three to four black juniors who he took on full brief.
"Three black juniors is an extremely low number," Pillay said.
Holland-Müter said it depended on the briefs, and added that the juniors would assist with Road Accident Fund cases.
Judge President Dustan Mlambo thanked Holland-Müter for offering to avail himself whenever the court needed a judge to preside over a matter.
The Judicial Service Commission is currently interviewing Adv J Holland-Müter SC for the position of Judge at the Gauteng Division of the High Court.
"I want to thank you for saying that and, when we are desperate, we know where to go," Mlambo said.
Another candidate, Acting Judge Rochelle Francis-Subbiah, said that, if more women were to be appointed to the bench, it would send a positive message to the public that women presiding over gender-based violence (GBV) matters were "concerned about their plight".
Francis-Subbiah described GBV as a "pandemic in our country".
Acting Judge Mudunwazi Samuel Makamu, who presided over the case of a 33-year-old Gauteng woman convicted of killing her grandmother, setting the body alight, digging a hole, and burying her in the yard, was also among the people hoping for a permanent position on the Gauteng bench.
Makamu is currently studying for a Master's degree in corporate law.
In August, he found the 33-year-old woman guilty of premeditated murder after she said she killed her grandmother due to taking drugs. She said she hit her once with a calabash, and she collapsed.
Later she found her grandmother snoring, and she suffocated her until she was motionless.
The interviews continue.