Gauteng High Court judge candidate quizzed about his role in transformation

An advocate competing for a position on the Gauteng High Court bench has told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) he has the experience needed for the job.

Advocate John Holland-Müter SC, who was quizzed about his role in transformation, said he wanted to serve the country.

He said there had been a vast improvement in the quality of his judgments.

"I have gained a lot of experience. I am comfortable," he said, adding that newly appointed judges often approached him to "tap on my wisdom".

A JSC member, advocate Kameshni Pillay SC, asked Holland-Müter about the number of black juniors he had briefed.



Responding, Holland-Müter said he only had three to four black juniors who he took on full brief.

"Three black juniors is an extremely low number," Pillay said.

Holland-Müter said it depended on the briefs, and added that the juniors would assist with Road Accident Fund cases.

Judge President Dustan Mlambo thanked Holland-Müter for offering to avail himself whenever the court needed a judge to preside over a matter.

"I want to thank you for saying that and, when we are desperate, we know where to go," Mlambo said.



Another candidate, Acting Judge Rochelle Francis-Subbiah, said that, if more women were to be appointed to the bench, it would send a positive message to the public that women presiding over gender-based violence (GBV) matters were "concerned about their plight".

Francis-Subbiah described GBV as a "pandemic in our country".

Acting Judge Mudunwazi Samuel Makamu, who presided over the case of a 33-year-old Gauteng woman convicted of killing her grandmother, setting the body alight, digging a hole, and burying her in the yard, was also among the people hoping for a permanent position on the Gauteng bench.

Makamu is currently studying for a Master's degree in corporate law.

In August, he found the 33-year-old woman guilty of premeditated murder after she said she killed her grandmother due to taking drugs. She said she hit her once with a calabash, and she collapsed.

Later she found her grandmother snoring, and she suffocated her until she was motionless.

The interviews continue.



