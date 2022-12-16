Gauteng High Court sets aside parole board's decision to deny Donovan Moodley parole

The Gauteng High Court has set aside the decision to deny Donovan Moodley parole.

Judge Stuart Wilson ordered the board to reschedule the parole hearing for March 2023.

Stuart also ordered the board to inform him about the date and time of the proceedings two weeks in advance.

The Gauteng High Court set aside a decision by the Johannesburg Parole Board to deny convicted killer Donovan Moodley parole on Thursday.



Moodley is serving a life sentence for the murder of Leigh Matthews in 2004. He was sentenced in 2005 after pleading guilty to the crime.

Moodley kidnapped Matthews from Bond University in Sandton in 2004, held her captive and demanded a ransom from her family. He shot and killed her after her family sent him R50 000.

He has been eligible for parole since 2018. Frustrated by the delays, he applied for the hearing in November last year.

In February, the board launched the process and recommended that he undergo examination by social workers and psychologists to evaluate his "abnormal love for money" and "insensitivity to gender-based violence". The board reviewed a report issued by the Case Management Committee in March 2021.

The committee found that Moodley could benefit from social support should he be granted parole. It said Moodley, who obtained two law degrees during his incarceration, had job offers and would be a productive member of society if released. Its only concern was that he had not met Matthew's family.

The only fact the Case Management Committee held against Mr Moodley was that he had not participated in a victim-offender dialogue with the Matthews family. While Mr Moodley was open to this, the Matthews family understandably had no interest in participating in such a dialogue.

Moodley filed a complaint against the board and its handling of the proceedings. He accused it of failing to fairly and objectively consider his eligibility for parole.

The court said it was impossible to establish the veracity of his claims because the minutes of the hearing were "incoherent".

"The board's contrary view does not appear to be based on the Case Management Committee's report, the material on which that report was based, or any evidence discernible from the record. It is possible that there was material before the Parole Board that might have justified its recommendation, but without an adequate minute of the hearing, that conclusion cannot be drawn," said Judge Stuart Wilson.

Judge Wilson ordered the board to reschedule the hearing by 31 March 2023 and to present preparatory steps no later than 28 February.

The board must also inform him about the date and time of the proceedings two weeks in advance and allow him the opportunity to motivate why the board should grant him parole.



