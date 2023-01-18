Gauteng High Court to hear Ramaphosa's private prosecution challenge in May

The Gauteng High Court will hear President Cyril Ramaphosa's private prosecution challenge in May.

Ramaphosa would have submitted two affidavits and his final argument before May 17 and 18.

The order comes two days after the court granted the president an interdict not to appear in the dock on Thursday.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled that it will hear the review application by President Cyril Ramaphosa against former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution on 17 and 18 May.

High Court Judge Roland Sutherland ordered on Wednesday that Ramaphosa submit two affidavits on 6 February and a replying affidavit on 6 March and his final argument on 17 April.

The same court granted Ramaphosa's urgent interdict on Monday. Ramaphosa's legal team successfully argued that the president should not be dragged into court for what it described as an illegal prosecution.

The former president accused prosecutor advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan of allegedly leaking Zuma's confidential medical information during his arms deal trial.

Both Downer and Maughan have lodged applications to have the private prosecutions declared an abuse of court processes.

Zuma then used that case as a springboard to go after Ramaphosa, who he claims is guilty of criminal wrongdoing because he failed to take action against Downer. He launched private prosecution proceedings against Ramaphosa for being an "accessory after the fact."

Reacting to the interdict, Mzwanele Manyi, the spokesperson for the JG Zuma Foundation, said the former president would be in court on Thursday despite Ramaphosa's absence.

"Tomorrow, the criminal case will be in session. [Former] president Zuma will be present in person to prosecute the case. The only purpose that interdict has served is to excuse President Ramaphosa from attending, but the case will proceed," Manyi said on Wednesday.