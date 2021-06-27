30m ago

Gauteng hospital performs its first successful low dose rate prostate procedure

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Doctors who performed Low-Dose-Rate (LDR) prostate brachytherapy procedure.
Doctors who performed Low-Dose-Rate (LDR) prostate brachytherapy procedure.
Supplied by Gauteng Health Department
  • A government hospital has successfully conducted its first LDR prostate brachytherapy procedure.
  • The procedure was conducted at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
  • It was performed by a team of radiologists, led by Dr Duvern Ramiah.

For the first time in its history, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has successfully performed the low dose rate (LDR) prostate brachytherapy procedure.

A team of radiologists conducted the operation on three patients on 24 June.

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said the procedure was conducted by the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital's radiation oncology unit, led by Dr Duvern Ramiah.

Ramiah specialises in breast and prostate cancer radiotherapy.

Mokgethi said: 

It is the first of its kind to be performed by a Gauteng public hospital. In the past, this was only available for patients in the private sector. It is commendable that the team was able to execute this much-needed procedure at a public health facility during the current pressures our healthcare system have been experiencing.

Prostate LDR brachytherapy is a treatment used to cure early-stage prostate cancer or, combined with external beam radiotherapy, for slightly more advanced cancer.

The procedure involves patients having tiny radioactive "seeds" inserted into the prostate under ultrasound guidance in theatre. 

The seeds then remain permanently in the prostate, emitting radiation to the prostate only, and with the surrounding organs getting little to no radiation. 

The cure rates for the procedure are high, with minimal side-effects. 

"It offers men, with early-stage prostate cancer, an excellent option of treatment, other than either having a radical prostatectomy (operation to remove the prostate) or external beam radiotherapy. 

"Patients are usually discharged the day after the procedure. The prostate brachytherapy programme is also an opportunity to enhance and transfer skills to specialists and training urologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists and theatre nurses. A total of six workshops are planned, and 24 prostate cancer patients will receive prostate LDR brachytherapy.

"The workshops will enable the 24 patients to receive this novel treatment. The experienced and well-known Ramiah will lead the workshops," Mokgethi said. 

